Editorial: Muddled rules for unmasking add to confusion
We have all longed for the day when we could drop our masks and breathe freely again, and now, with widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, we’re finally getting to that point. But we’re not quite there yet, and the lack of a clear, coordinated approach by government at the state and federal levels is once again adding confusion and uncertainty to an already fraught situation as we attempt to transition out of full pandemic mode.democratherald.com