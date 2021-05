The Pfizer vaccine, the first doses of which have already arrived in Paraná, had already shown great effectiveness against Covid during the test phases. However, a study carried out in Israel proved the high rate of effectiveness of the immunizer in the fight against infection by the coronavirus. Research data, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, shows that in practice the vaccine is 97% effective against symptomatic cases and 86% effective in asymptomatic cases of the disease.