I’ll say this up front — I hope you end up liking the Archivist’s Codex and their new resource, Catalogued Research, because you’re going to be spending a lot of it in patch 9.1, thanks to the incoming catch up gear mechanics that will be coming from Korthia in the upcoming patch. Not only can you acquire the gear by spending Stygia on a special token, you can also upgrade the various armor pieces from ilevel 200 (where they start) to ilevel 233 by spending Catalogued Reseatch. Of course, this requires not just ever-ascending amounts of that currency, it also requires you to progress in the Korthia storyline and increase your Renown — nobody gives away gear for free in Shadowlands.