Seth Meyers catches Deb Haaland staffer crawling during on-cam interview

Gutfeld questions legitimacy of Ellen's excuses for leaving show. 'Gutfeld!' panel reacts to popular daytime host leaving post after decades. This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," May 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Just another whopper from Mayor McCheese. I’mstill grossed out by that. OK. It’s been a few months and Joe Biden hasmade more mistakes than I did in med school. It’s why I’m not a doctor. Whyall of those people are dead. Gets a laugh. All those dead people. Allright. Now we could point out all of Joe’s failures, but I have a weddingto go to in September.But what’s weird is how the media buries these stories like cat poo in asandbox. Where does it all go? Don Lemon’s hamper, Rachel Maddow’s Jimlocker, that computer shop where Hunter Biden took his laptop. There’s alot of bad stuff going on. But like Kamala Harris, the Jimmy Hoffa of vicepresidents, it’s nowhere to be found. Biden screws up in the media slipsthe story between the mattress and the box spring. Like those photos I haveof Bill Hemmer.But imagine if any of this happened under President Trump. Highest rate ofinflation in 13 years, like Dana Perino hawking her new book, that would beeverywhere. Unemployment is now rising faster than it has in a decade andduring a job surplus. Has that ever happened before? That’s like losingweight after eating 10 pounds of cookie dough. Relax, Stelter. It’s notpossible. As always, it’s all about the incentives.Incentives are the most basic science on Earth. If you’re married, you knowwhat I mean. If you want your wife to stay interested in the bedroom, youdo what I do. You put the dishwasher in there. Sadly, the only incentivesthe Dems understand is if you give someone money, they’ll vote for you. ButI was kind of hoping that was changing. Biden has now decided to resumepartly building the wall. Yes, that big evil Satan wall.Remember when they stopped building it in January? Every live did a victorydance, including Elizabeth Warren. And I know because it rained over myhouse for three days. So what happened next, a massive influx of migrants.Thousands of kids showed up unaccompanied and on a school night no less.Incentives took center stage, like a Bunyan on Pelosi’s foot, it got bigand ugly fast.But maybe I thought something came to Joe’s senses, probably pollingnumbers or smelling salts. Or maybe the images of children being abandonedin the mountains like James Franco’s Tinder dates who wouldn’t put out. Iwas hoping Biden woke up to the fact that not everything Trump did wasevil, and that the advice he’s getting from the woke is idiotic. In fact, alot of Trumps teams were pretty good.If you’re not a communist socialist or something called Debra Messing.Record low unemployment, especially among minorities, energy independence,North Korea no longer and apocalyptic headache, a plethora of peace deals.True Trump could hurt your feelings. Don’t we all know it? I’m stillsmarting over being snubbed for that Presidential Medal of Freedom. But allof Joe’s current problems are based on rejecting Trumpism which isn’t a wayto run a country.It’s like hooking up with a total loser after you got dumped just to getback at the person who dumped you, but it only harms you. However, it’sgreat if you’re the loser that people keep hooking up with. That was theonly way I got lucky in college. I wonder what our angry white male thinks.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)TOM SHILLUE, AMERICAN STAND-UP COMEDIAN: Presidential politics, what apain. Look, I like the last guy OK. But I know there were a lot of peoplewho didn’t. Look, it seems like the negative voices always outweigh thepositive ones. And I don’t want to get involved in all that. Some days,politics really gets me down. Then other days I think, who cares? I justbought this sweet telescope.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: Just getting angrier every day. So Trump mostly made decisionsbased on principles of incentives and disincentives. And if it made himlook good or bad, who cares? It worked. Trump would never call a looter aprotester because that’s an incentive to loot. He never paid people not towork because that’s an incentive not to work. He’d never applaud identitypolitics, because that’s an incentive to divide.True, he’d make fun of your weight or your hair. But that’s the price youpay for common sense. Plus, you’ve got Frank Luntz to join a gym. I go backto this analogy. When you hire a lawyer, do you want everyone in the courtto like him or do you want everyone to go Holy crap, not that guy? Trumpwas supposed to be America’s lawyer. And he was (BLEEP) but he was (BLEEP)and if there’s one thing we Americans love, it’s (BLEEP).UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.GUTFELD: He’s blushing. Let’s welcome our guests. We always see eye to eyebecause we’re both wearing heels. America’s newsroom co-anchor and "THEFIVE" co-host, Dana Perino. If looks could kill his face would be on trialfor a murder. America’s newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer. He wasvaledictorian of his driver’s ed class, host of the Guy Benson Show on FoxNews Radio, Guy Benson.She’s returned to everything from her wedding, including her husband. FoxNews Contributor Kat Timpf. Dana, can you explain to me what I just read orwhat just happened? I thought that they were actually going to rebuild thewall but turns out they’re only going to build on the levees.DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes. So, you know, I mean, you would -- Iunderstand why you would get excited because it would make sense. And senseis like you’d like common sense. So here’s the deal. Down there at theborder, lots of flooding can happen. So there’s a levee system. ButPresident Trump said is since there’s already a levee system, let’s justput the wall that we’re continuing to build on top of that.GUTFELD: Right.PERINO: Because that will save taxpayers money. It’s already approvedenvironmentally, and we can just go ahead and do that. But then they stopthe wall. But they still need the levees.GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: So they’re going to do the levees, but not the wall. Which doesn’tmake sense.GUTFELD: It doesn’t make sense.BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: How much sense does she make though?GUTFELD: Yes.(CROSSTALK)HEMMER: Holy cow.(CROSSTALK)HEMMER: I get these five days a week.GUTFELD: Yes. No wonder you’re going crazy. Must be driving you nuts. Iwent through this too. It’s terrible. Are you tired of the dog yet?PERINO: He hasn’t met -- I mean, Jasper’s, you know.GUTFELD: You haven’t met Jasper yet?HEMMER: I have met Jasper.PERINO: Oh, OK.GUY BENSON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: And she has a dog?GUTFELD: Yes. Jasper is like -- Jasper is kind of like the size of aconstruction worker who wants to sit on your lap. So when he climbs up ontop of you it’s -- I don’t know --PERINO: He’s totally ripped right now too. OK. He looks great.GUTFELD: All right. Tell me more. You know, I feel like I should be see --every time I hear levy. I just feel like I should be singing American Pie.HEMMER: Probably. I thought it was a great explanation.GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: Thank you.HEMMER: I think it’s the rainy season down there. You got to make sure it’staken care of. I feel like though this is like red eye on steroids. I mean,what did I just drop into? Huh? I mean, how about the upgrade for Gutfeld?GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: Which is actually pretty nice.GUTFELD: Yes. It’s a nice studio. I like it. It’s like Bill’s never watchedthe show before.(CROSSTALK)GUTFELD: He’s going, what his place? Am I on in a spaceship?PERINO: He kept commenting on the studio. It’s like, thanks for yoursupport, Bill Hemmer.BENSON: During the opening mono, I’m looking over at Hemmer and he lookslike he’s -- like where are the exits? Like if I had to go to a break for,like they show it Gutfeld exclamation point to the Gutfeld question mark.(CROSSTALK)GUTFELD: I know what the problem was. It was the -- it was the dishwasherwith Joe.PERINO: Dishwasher one. I wanted to know what his dream was.GUTFELD: Yes. Oh. Oh, wow. That is a good Joe. That’s a good joke.PERINO: I was joking.GUTFELD: Kat?KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.GUTFELD: What are your thoughts? Oh, here’s the theory. I believe thatBiden is truly the opposite of Trump and that Trump was bad words gooddeeds. But Biden is nice words no deeds.TIMPF: Yes.GUTFELD: Or bad deeds.TIMPF: The policies are awful and things are terrible. But it’s worse thanthat. Because much like my string of unemployed ex-boyfriends, in additionto things going terribly. They’re also incredibly expensive to maintain.GUTFELD: Yes.TIMPF: Right? Like he spent almost $150 billion on education. Like doublingthe Department of Education’s budget. It’s not even just, oh, kids aredoing poorly in school and kids aren’t even in school at all.GUTFELD: Yes.TIMPF: So it’s really bad, things are bad and it costs a lot of money. Notworth it.GUTFELD: Guy, I know that you were -- you were you were critical of Trump.Don’t you kind of miss the mean tweets in the $2.00 gas?BENSON: Definitely the cheaper gas, definitely most of the policies. And Ithink part of the frustration for a lot of normal people who are notcompletely obsessed with hating Donald Trump or hating Joe Biden is thisweird obsession with doing exactly the opposite.GUTFELD: Right.BENSON: It’s like, well, if that was a Trump-related thing, we have to makethat anathema. It’s, you know, out of bounds, we can’t do it. And thereforesome good policy just went overboard, and it’s just pure signaling.GUTFELD: Yes.BENSON: And it’s stupid.GUTFELD: Yes.BENSON: I know that this was the smart power crew, it’s what they callthemselves under Obama. This is stupid.GUTFELD: Yes, yes. This is what spouses do, Dana, like when you’re planninga fun night out and you get into a little tiff and then it’s like, oh,we’re not going. That’s it.PERINO: Yes.GUTFELD: It’s like -- it’s like --HEMMER: That hurts all of us.(CROSSTALK)PERINO: Right. They go so extremes.GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: That actually does drive me crazy.GUTFELD: It drives me nuts. It drives me nuts. I never do that.PERINO: Fine.GUTFELD: But you know what great though? I’m always glad when somethinggets canceled. No, no, but we had plans to go to the opera.HEMMER: You know when they go in the first place.GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: I thought the biggest whopper of the week on the border was whatthe head of the DHS said this week, from the White House. He said theborders close.GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: Probably have film illusions video.(CROSSTALK)GUTFELD: He was thinking about the bookstore. OK. It’s an old joke. I don’tcare at this point. You know, you got -- you got some winners in thatmonologue. So, don’t complain about an old joke. All right. We got to moveon. Up next, which state Govs are a cut above? That’s next.(COMMERCIAL BREAK)GUTFELD: Meet the Govs who deserve our loves.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: They spent three weeks on that. So, the criteria for this is verystrict. Mostly don’t lock people inside or kill the elderly. Anything afterthat is awesome. First up is Governor Mike DeWine of the Buckeye State. Anickname that I just came up with. He’s ending Ohio’s COVID orders as ofJune 2nd, I hope this is true. And that includes the mask mandate anddistancing in restaurants. Also, teenage boys can return to practicingFrench kissing on their fist.HEMMER: At least three.GUTFELD: That’s tasteless, too. I wrote that one. That’s three weeks formore people to get vaccinated. And he’s got a plan for that too. He’sholding a lottery with five cash prizes of a million bucks each. Any adultswho’s had at least one vaccine dose can enter and he’s paying for it withfederal pandemic relief funds. Here’s DeWine explaining the reason for themove.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)GOV. MIKE DEWINE (R-OH): You’ve got people who clearly are not going to getit. They have every right to make that decision. But then you have peoplein the middle and they’re the kind of persuadable people and they’re peoplewho may have just put it off. Some people are going to say Mike DeWine iscrazy and that this is a big waste of money. But I’ll tell you what thereal waste is.What the real waste is when somebody at this stage when we have the vaccinethat will pretty much 100 percent protect you but you don’t take it.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: I’m going to look like him in 10 years. To tell you right -- I cantell you that right now. Anyway, meanwhile, in Florida, the birthplace ofHooters, Guy. Governor Ron DeSantis will pardon anyone charged for notwearing masks or socially distancing. The move came a day before the CDCannounced fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks indoors. Heannounced it on live T.V. to a couple facing jail time for letting peopleforgo masks at their gym.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): When our clemency board meets in the comingweeks, we’ll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for anyFloridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like mass andsocial distancing. These things with hell should be advisory, they shouldnot be punitive.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: Hmm. That looks like a hell of a T.V. program. Anyway, that couplewas facing 120 days in jail which isn’t so bad because in prison, you canalways catch up on your reading. Did you see the book Dana wrote beforeeverything’s going to be OK? It was called everything sucks and I’m goingto murder you. And it also was a best seller. All right. So Bill, what areyour thoughts on the lottery?HEMMER: We had him on our program this morning. Governor DeWine. I thinkthey started aiming a little too high on this.GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: I mean, you’re starting at a million?GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: Why don’t we start at like 10 grand and see what kind of reactionyou get then maybe work your way up. They probably have done the sciencewhere they know that they’ll get more -- more people are suckers for moremoney.HEMMER: I get it. But these are -- these are -- these are taxpayer dollarsthat you’re saying we’re going to give out a million dollars a week foreverybody that gets vaccinated.GUTFELD: Yes. But is it really -- I mean, we could just print more money,Kat.HEMMER: Who does that?GUTFELD: I don’t know. But I mean, just put it.TIMPF: You can’t give it back though. This is money that they were alreadygiven for COVID Relief Fund. And so when I saw this, I was like, this issuper dumb. And now I think it’s dumb, but it’s not his fault. Because youcan’t just give it back to the taxpayers. That’s not allowed. So, he founda way to sort of kind of do that. And incentivizing vaccines is the bestthing you can do because that’s the best, clearest, scientifically backedpath to going back to normal.GUTFELD: Yes, that’s true. Guy, what did you make of this?BENSON: I want to clear for the record. I actually did eat at Hooters forthe food. It’s like I would.TIMPF: Oh, you were the guy.BENSON: Reading a Playboy for the articles.GUTFELD: Yes.BENSON: And Hooters for the food. That’s me for real.GUTFELD: Ate wings.BENSON: Wings and beer.GUTFELD: Yes, that’s what they call them.BENSON: And sports.GUTFELD: Yes.BENSON: Other things.GUTFELD: Oh yes, I love -- I love the sports.BENSON: I actually do love sport.GUTFELD: Baseball and the basketball. I do love sweaty men running up anddown the field. Sorry.BENSON: No, it’s OK. You’re lost in a moment there.GUTFELD: Yes.BENSON: I want to let you hold on to it for just a second and go back toyour wife. Now here’s the thing.GUTFELD: No. At least he didn’t use air quotes.BENSON: For her wife? So, I think this is actually a brilliant idea. AndI’ll say that I don’t hate it.GUTFELD: Right.BENSON: Because you’re right, the money is spent. You could argue it’swasteful, but it’s already out there. And the data shows you’ve got mostpeople who either have the vaccine already or are lining up to do it.You’ve got a handful of folks like 20 percent or so who were saying we’renot getting this period. Then as DeWine was saying, the governor, there’sthis group of persuadables, they’re not ideological, they don’t care aboutpolitics.They’re not going to respond to like, typical, you know, PSAs and that sortof thing. You’ve got to give them something non-ideological. And what ismore universal than you might win a million dollars like oh, you know, thatgets my attention. I’m already vaccinated. I might do it again, if it’snecessary, right?(CROSSTALK)GUTFELD: It’s publisher’s clearing house.HEMMER: OK. But with this money, I mean, DeWine is get in line to the --start cutting back on the unemployment payments, just like a lot of theseother states are doing.BENSON: Yes.HEMMER: And I ate the wings at Hooters too. I was a fan. Blue cheese.(CROSSTALK)GUTFELD: Do you know what the best thing about Hooters was they reallyrevolutionized pantyhose with shorts. I mean, I thought I was just the one.(CROSSTALK)PERINO: I mean, but did you find that comfortable?GUTFELD: Yes. Sometimes it -- sometimes it ran up when I was running atnight. But, you know, let’s get away from what I do in my private time inthe park. What -- is it using a lottery for other things? Like to use alottery as a way to force people to focus on things. Like what if --what ifyou were a politician and you said, you vote for me or you support mycampaign and one of you will win a million dollars?Like if you had the money like you could -- it’s like a Ponzi scheme.Everybody puts money in but you’re going to give it out. You can --(CROSSTALK)HEMMER: That would be illegal.PERINO: Yes. That would be bribery, I would think, buying votes. But Ithink -- here’s a couple things. One is going to make sure that this moneywill be better spent in Ohio by whoever wins it and it was going to bespent by the government and something our producer said in our ear thismorning and I thought was smart is actually the taxpayers, federaltaxpayers that put this money in will get some back because that money istaxable.GUTFELD: Oh, they’ll get 50 percent of it back which will go to some lousygovernment program.PERINO: Could go to a levy.GUTFELD: Hmm. But that levy was dry. And they were singing.HEMMER: Again. Bye-bye, Miss American.GUTFELD: Boy, that song drove me crazy.(CROSSTALK)PERINO: It goes on for so long.HEMMER: Yes. 17 minutes long.TIMPF: And we have more of it.GUTFELD: And it’s in -- and it’s in every Irish bar in D.C. If you go to --if you went to Iowa there’s always some guy up there singing it, thesedrunk sorority girls throwing up on your feet.HEMMER: Another verse. Thank god.GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. All right. That wrap in me. OK. Still to come, should webe complaining about woke army training? See their latest ad next.(COMMERCIAL BREAK)GUTFELD: Will woke troops lack the will to attack? The U.S. Army’s latestrecruitment campaign is creating quite the buzz for leaning hard intowokeness. It’s got it all, same sex parenting, overcoming genderstereotypes, equal rights marches. Ew. Kidding. You know, typicalbattlefield preparation. Check it out.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It begins in California, with a little girl raised bytwo moms. Although I had a fairly typical childhood also marched forequality. When I was six years old, one of my moms had an accident thatleft her paralyzed. Doctor said she might never walk again. Eventuallystanding at the altar to marry my other mom. I began feeling like I’d beenhanded so much in life, a sorority girl stereotype but what had I reallyachieved on my own?I needed my own adventures, my own challenge. And after meeting with anarmy recruiter, I found it. A way to prove my inner strength and maybeshatter some stereotypes along the way. I’m U.S. Army Corporal EmmaMalonelord and I answered my calling.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: There you go. Now let’s compare that to what the Russians areputting out.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: Jesus. Oh my God. By Russian is a little rusty? But the scared the(BLEEP) out of me. I think -- I think it proved their point. So, Guy, Ithought -- I actually thought that the first ad wasn’t bad but it’s verytouchy feely. Should we be embarrassed about our privates?BENSON: Look, I found the cartoon animation to be a little bit strange. Ithink that just as an American citizen, I’m more concerned about militaryreadiness than equality or inclusiveness. I don’t think that they’remutually exclusive though.GUTFELD: Right.BENSON: What I was distracted by was this wedding. And you can ask Kat, Iwill attend any wedding even if I’m not technically invited.GUTFELD: Right.BENSON: So, I kind of want to go hang out at a wedding like that. Thatseems sort of appealing.GUTFELD: Now, you were a cat’s wedding, weren’t you?BENSON: I was.GUTFELD: Yes.KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: The flower girl was a guy. So --GUTFELD: Yes, the flower girl was a guy.BENSON: In heels. And it was not, just to clarify.BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CO-HOST: So, the flower girl was not god, itwas not it was a guy.BENSON: It was one of her, one of her buddies.GUTFELD: You know, let’s try to get back on point, Bill. I don’t know youhave to (INAUDIBLE) these topics.HEMMER: My feeling is, I mean, half of me thinks whatever works. And halfof me thinks I, you know, there’s a lot of tough Marines who want to eatyour face.GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: And probably will go for a different spot.GUTFELD: So, what do you, so how do you -- I mean, if you were in charge,which ad would you prefer to use?HEMMER: I would use option number two.GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: And I’d say (INAUDIBLE).GUTFELD: Oh, wow.HEMMER: (INAUDIBLE).GUTFELD: The only Russian you know,HEMMER: I have probably three words. I get by with that.GUTFELD: Yes.HEMMER: I think it’s interesting. Can you say whether or not this would bea campaign that would be used in the CIA or the U.S. military if Trump hadwon a second term?GUTFELD: No, he probably rail against it. He’ll probably make a tweet.HEMMER: I think the answer’s no.GUTFELD: Yes. So, here’s a theory, I do realize you’re probably comparingsomething that’s internal. I don’t know. Maybe that was Russian internalto, to there, to get people to join. So, I always get -- I’m getting thefeeling that this this touchy feeliness is a protection racket, so thatpeople will let -- be less inclined to think of the military as somethingdangerous. Does that make sense?DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I mean, it could be, it depends on alsowhat they’re recruiting for. So, we had that CIA video before. And one ofthe things that a retired CIA agent told me is that that you need to, thatad was focusing on Latina women. OK. So, the reason is because apparentlyChina is kicking our rear ends in Latin America, and they need to recruitpeople that will be able to blend in when they’re undercover. So, I don’tknow what they’re recruiting for, and this young woman that said she foundher calling, she’s working for the military. Maybe she’s a cybersecurityexpert --GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: -- and can figure out how to kick the butts of Dark Side.HEMMER: Oh, you think I might be smart?PERINO: I don’t know. I don’t know what they’re recruiting for but I have afeeling they wouldn’t be wasting their time.BENSON: There’s got to be analytics behind it, right? Or some explanationbeyond just pure wokeness?GUTFELD: Or could be like cartoonsPERINO: Could be. Animators.GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Although, I got to say, that, Kat, maybe because it’sI’m a masculine male, that I was --TIMPF: Very masculine.GUTFELD: Very masculine. I was taken by the Russian ad. Well, it spoke tome.TIMPF: Yes. Seeing any sort of woke anything is always kind of weird, butespecially this one you’re watching it and it’s all you know, identitypolitics and girl power and, and fluffy and you’re watching it you remindyourself, this is a recruitment ad for the world’s most powerful killingmachine.GUTFELD: Yes, that’s my point. Yes.TIMPF: And then it gets a little weirder and also I just married a veteranso like as someone who’s half-veteran.GUTFELD: Thank you for your service.TIMPF: Yes, half-veteran. No, half-veteran by marriage. Obviously, I do notmean that. But I’ve talked to him a little bit about his experience servingin the military and he tells me stories I got to say, sounds pretty hard.Like, so this stuff you had to do? I’m like, what? You know, like you hadto do that? And it sounds so crazy.So, I just think that you know, she’s explaining it as something she did.You know, how could you possibly do that? She said, she did it because youknow, her sorority life wasn’t fulfilling and she wanted adventure and hersorority sister was in Italy. I feel like the way my husband explained itto me and I think the way most people would explain it is that you do itfor a reason other than yourself and putting your country over yourself andthat wasn’t mentioned here at all.GUTFELD: Why didn’t he re-up your husband?TIMPF: Oh, he didn’t re-up? Oh, I don’t know, because he didn’t want to.HEMMER: He want to spend time with, Kat.GUTFELD: You know, not much of a veteran, maybe a half a veteran.TIMPF: Yes, (INAUDIBLE) now 50/50 because we got married.GUTFELD: I mean, I identify as a veteran without ever serving. Just so youknow. All right. Up next, a host who faked being fun, and now her show isdone.(COMMERCIAL BREAK)GUTFELD: On camera she laughed, while she badgered her staff. And so, allgood things must end. And also the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Yes, the 83-year-old entertainer just announced that the upcoming 19th season of her showwill be its last. Apparently, she created a workplace more toxic than anAmazon warehouse in Chernobyl.Countless allegations surfaced last summer that the show’s work environmentwas rife with harassment and discrimination. Following those charges,Ellen’s ratings dropped faster than Kevin Spacey’s pants at a boy band poolparty. Try to say that fast. But Ellen told the today’s show, home of MattLauer that the bad press, the bad press actually had nothing to do with herdecision. Right. And the Titanic didn’t hit an iceberg, it chose to sink.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)ELLEN DEGENERES, T.V. HOST: If it was while I was quitting, I would havenot come back this year. I really did think about not coming back becauseit did, you know, I mean, it was devastating. I am a kind of person, I am aperson who likes to make people happy.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: You know, the real reason she says is it was just too easy tellingthe Hollywood reporter, "When you’re a creative person, you constantly needto be challenged, and as great as this show is and as fun as it is, it’sjust not a challenge anymore." Well, that’s true. Here’s an idea, when yourviewership is down to 43 percent, why not consider that that challenge?Enemy time to make sure that my staff isn’t pissed at me like Ellen, I hadmy assistant James, ask them how stuff is going so far.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, how’s Greg been behind the scenes lately?UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, unbelievable. When I first got this job, Greg flewto Arkansas and packed my bags for me. And then when we got to New York, hesaid I could live in his apartment, and he would go stay at a youth hostel,which doesn’t really make sense. But oh, yes, the show’s been great.TIMPF: Well, my wedding dress got destroyed right before the wedding. So,Greg stayed up for 36 hours hand knitting me a new one. And he brought itto my apartment, delivered it to me. And before he left, he gave my husbanda pedicure. My husband didn’t even asked, Greg just went straight for histoes. Then he was also the DJ, he cleaned up and we woke up the morningafter the wedding. Greg was in our kitchen, asking us how we liked oureggs. I don’t know how he got in.UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pretty good, I guess. Although it was weird. The otherday, he came in with this igloo cooler and he said, oh, here’s one of mykidneys. I was like, Greg, I’m not even sick. And he said, Oh, well, don’tworry, just in case you are later, you should have this.(END VIDEO CLIP)GUTFELD: Those are pretty exhausting investigation into my staff there,Kat, I think we can safely say that I am not a jerk, despite the rumors. Doyou think this is just people, when you become successful, you have tospend less time with people around you because you’re servicing. Take EllenDegeneres, she’s servicing millions of people in her show. Therefore, shehas to kind of like mitigate or control the amount of exposure with actualreal people. Does that make sense?TIMPF: It does in theory, but, but with, with. But I’m still always hangingout on the street, now I’m super famous. No, but all these reports, thereare so many of them, of people being like multiple you will have the samestory of her handlers for an interview or anything with her would come upand say don’t look her in the eye.GUTFELD: But that’s an old story. They, they used that with all celebritieslike Sinatra, somebody who’s in the elevator, don’t look him in the eye. Ialways feel that that’s like the go to, to, to --TIMPF: It’s also weird that she won’t acknowledge it at all. She’s likethis had nothing to do with just be like, oh, my ratings are down I’mleaving. She’s like, no, it’s just not challenging, and I’m so creative,and I’m actually so good at my job that I have to quit. No, like, new nowchallenging, new challenges. She should look at let people look at her.That could be the new challenge.GUTFELD: Dana? Ellen is blaming this on misogyny. But there was a, therewere more there were females that were involved in, in criticizing her andher staff.PERINO: Yes, that was not, that was gender neutral. That’s what you calledgender neutral. So, when she’s doing the interview with Savannah to me,like she’s, she has no there’s no joy in her voice, right? So, she’s sayingthat she’s ending it on her own terms, because she doesn’t feel challengedenough. But she actually sounds like she, like there’s a gun to her head.GUTFELD: Yes.PERINO: So, is that -- she’s like, well, if she’s speaking as if, like, sheknows that she has to do this interview and get through it. But if shereally wanted us to believe that, she could be there wasn’t challengeanymore. I loved it for 19 years. I got a lot of projects coming up and I’msorry that people felt that way on my team. We’re moving forward. I mean,there’s a way to do that. I have to be everybody’s press secretary.HEMMER: She’s good. That’s really good.BENSON: Speaking of gun to head, how do you think Greg got all thosetestimonials from his staff? That was all a gun threat, obviously, the manis a tyrant.HEMMER: You have an amazing staff. I have a source in Hollywood. His nameis Jesse waters. He said on the fire that Ellen has a staff of about 255people.PERINO: Yes, that came from Tyrus, actually. Jesse’s source was Tyrus.HEMMER: So, now, we’re playing the telephone game. Kat, Guy, 255, I likeEllen. I’ve always liked her on the on the Seinfeld thing when they weredriving around the car in LA and the comedians having coffee --(CROSSTALK)HEMMER: (INAUDIBLE) telling Dana earlier today she, she was approachable,shy, I would say but approachable. I’ve always liked her.PERINO: She’s quite vulnerable, Greg.GUTFELD: I can’t stand the woman.TIMPF: She wants me over and just look at her for a few hours, then I’llreconsider.BENSON: Look, having a successful show for 19 years in her seasons in thatday part is really hard. Like, there’s talent there. There are peopleworking hard. I think part of the issue is when your whole brand is justjoy, happiness. And then this kind of explodes all over it, that is yourproblem.TIMPF: Right. She ended every show being be kind to one another.BENSON: Right? That becomes --GUTFELD: This is why like I’m always angry and mean.HEMMER: Because that’s who you are.GUTFELD: That’s who I am. So, it’s not like oh, I’m not going to say toeverybody hug everybody. Then I go outside, I just yell it and we expect toabuse. You know, the other thing though, is I want her to be a guest on theshow. So I have to defend her and I’m going to say that there’s a lot ofpeople complain about people just because you complain about your boss,right? Yes, it’s just like, it’s a thing. It’s a natural thing to do, evenwhen it’s being recorded by me.TIMPF: I’ve never. I don’t know what you’re talking about.GUTFELD: I know. Oh, I can’t wait to the next. OK. Did COVID defeat all youcan eat, or will buffet owners replace stuffing your face?(COMMERCIAL BREAK)GUTFELD: Bill Hemmer just asked if we do a show on Friday. I bet he want, Ibet he wants to be on the show, so he gets the car service to go out.Doesn’t even care. Would you do a show on the weekends?HEMMER: I was thinking you’re a big shot like Ellen and you do two shows ina day and that way you get three days --GUTFELD: That’ll happen soon, but not right now. And also, I love workingon Friday onward. OK, are these the final days for endless buffets? Nowthat restaurants are opening back up buffet owners are wondering how tofeed customers while meeting new hygiene restrictions. And the CDC isclamping down like a pair of tongs on the last strip of bacon.Instead of the traditional all you can carry to the table without gettingharpooned approach, cruise ships and casinos are considering serviceoptions like point in grunt where diners gesture at the food and anemployee dumps it on their plates, just like they do at SeaWorld alsoprison. Or they talk about using the arrow glove which is the plastic handwrap, much like the ones we all wear when handling Kat’s hair extensions.Disgusting what’s on that.Buffets are hard to keep clean. The food sits for hours. There’s crosscontamination and the sneeze guard are always disgusting. A bearable SimCity of snot. Still, I’ll miss the buffet. Where else can a man eat expiredsushi and glazed pizza like it’s his last meal, only to wash it down with aCoke Zero. So, let’s pause for a moment to remember this culinarygreatness. In lieu of flowers, just go to Arby’s.BENSON: I can’t, I can’t believe how quickly you bounce back from how sadthat was. He was so young. I should gather myself.GUTFELD: I hear it’s going to be an open casket.BENSON: So, it’s like, going back to the good old days, open. And thisactually, I’ve an anecdote.GUTFELD: OK. And yes, I love anecdote.BENSON: I was at a buffet style thing recently, it was a very nice saladbar. And I had my plate ready to go, and as was mentioned there, there wasnow an attendant. And they’re like, literally every item, they would say,would you like this? You couldn’t touch anything because of COVID. We likethis, we’d like that. And I felt shamed. Like I didn’t take as much as Iwant them. Like I’m like, Oh, that’s more than enough for shooter. I’mlike, No, it’s not. Hey, I want more, but I can’t say like someone’s gonnabe judging you. Yes, maybe it’s like good for my health. But it was sad. Iwanted not to be judged.GUTFELD: That’s a great study. Because you did that with somebody waslooking at you while you’re at a buffet and costs you --BENSON: A hundred percent. Well, you have to affirmatively say yes to everysingle thing. You’re going to take loss. And yes, you are a very specialperson.GUTFELD: I would be so obnoxious. What are you joking? Look at me, fourslices of bacon. This is a buffet, I get 20 like it’s why not and then I’mgoing to throw away half of it. No, I won’t. I won’t do that, Bill. Whatare you, what do you are you going to miss the buffet?HEMMER: Those things are big in New York City, by the way, by the way, youknow the city that was?GUTFELD: Yes, the city no longer exists.HEMMER: By the way what I was getting when you said buffets in New York.What flashed in my head was a really terrible story. Dana, do you rememberthose buffet stories that were happening a couple years ago in New Yorkwhere somebody was going into the bodegas and doing bad things? Come on.Yes. That happened. Oh, we talked about this. We did not. Remember this. Ithappened. It happened in Midtown. There was a phantom pooper.PERINO: I remember that.GUTFELD: It she Google --TIMPF: The greatest thing in the world.BENSON: I don’t think Dana spends a lot of time in Midtown Bodega, so sheprobably wasn’t overly concerned.GUTFELD: Are you implying that she’s racist? Because you’re right. No. No,OK. I have to wash my brain from that thought. But it happened. So Bill,are there any favorite buffet foods?HEMMER: I think for me now, chicken wings, chicken wings. Bacon. OK, here’sa here’s the thing, cat. So when you go to any buffet in New York City,they all have the same stuff. It’s like the same soup and they have the,the big silver things as turkey chili, chicken noodle. And then and thenthe specials are the same. And then you have the chicken wings. You got thelasagna? baked potato. There’s one place that makes all this Where is it?It’s not it’s not in the bodega is a big place somewhere in Brooklyn.That’s the size of like the world’s largest cemetery and they’re justscooping it out of the ground. It’s -- people!TIMPF: Yes, it’s disgusting. All you can eat buffets are disgusting, butalso so many of the best things about life, right?GUTFELD: Yes.TIMPF: Like, there was this Chinese buffet in Hillsdale, Michigan when Iwent to college at Hillsdale and I would love to go there and just eat andeat. And I felt terrible for the rest of the day after every time. But Isay after every time because I did keep going back.GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. You know, what’s interesting about it, this, get tothis analogy. You look forward to a buffet, like going and then you getthere and within 10 minutes, you’re regretting what you’ve done toyourself. It’s like those Brazilian mean, meat restaurants where they keepcoming over. So it’s, I think it’s just like sexual promiscuity. The ideaitself, the endless supply of sexual novelty seems enterprising or fun guy,but then after 10 minutes, you’re like, I’m tired. I’m hungry. Let’s go tothe buffet.BENSON: Was that directed at me for a particular reason, Greg?GUTFELD: I don’t know why I said guy. I just figured.BENSON: Oh, I think you do.PERINO: But it’s not scientific. This whole thing.GUTFELD: No, it’s not scientific.PERINO: That’s why it’s making me mad. COVID doesn’t spread on surfaces.Now, we don’t have to wear masks indoors. This is all nonsense andunnecessary, and I want my buffet back.GUTFELD: I want my buffet back too. We are losing, we are losing parts ofAmerica.PERINO: It’s unnecessary. The Golden Chorale has a great buffet. And mysister, Angie, she would do anything to go there.GUTFELD: There’s a Midtown -- never mind.’ It was golden too, but for thewrong reasons. I don’t know what, what’s wrong with me, but it’s somethingreally bad happened to me.HEMMER: I think you’re OK.GUTFELD: OK. We’ll be right back.(COMMERCIAL BREAK)GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Why would you? Thank you Dana Perino, Bill Hemmer and Guy Benson,Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with Shannon Bream isnext. I’m Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALLRIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. Allmaterials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may notbe reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcastwithout the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. Youmay not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice fromcopies of the content.