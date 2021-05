It’s time for a little playoff posturing. With 10 days to go until the seeding cutoff, we are much closer to the end of the season than the beginning. This year will be a first for girls lacrosse. There are now six Groups. The four public Groups plus Nonpublic A and B, finally. Breaking out the Nonpublics into their own Groups means that competitive balance can be maintained across all Groups. It especially helps the smaller public schools that had to compete with the Nonpublics, which tend to have smaller enrollments.