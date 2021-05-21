newsbreak-logo
TV & Videos

Watch first trailer for 'The Kings' documentary series detailing boxing legends of the 1980s

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, "The Four Kings" of Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, and Thomas Hearns strapped boxing on their backs and led one of the most exciting eras in the history of the sport. Those four legendary talents would face each other a combined nine times in championship fights in the era while breathing life into a then-struggling sport.

Sugar Ray Leonard
