NHRA and Auto Club Raceway have announced July 30 – Aug. 1 as the rescheduled date of the 61st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, which traditionally kicks off the NHRA season, was postponed due to state health guidelines in California. NHRA and the track have worked very closely with state and local officials to find a new date for the event and are confident that the new date will allow more fans to attend the famed race.