We have almost survived another week without visits being allowed, we are getting closer and closer, and with that let's update some visits. This will be the last update of the week, unless something big comes along. BTW I have been asked how regularly I will be posting in June and I would say very, very often, and those are going to be must reads for those interested in Clemson football. As I will give updates on visits for recruits across the class of 22, 23, 24, and 25, yes the class of 25 more on that below.