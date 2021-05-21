newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

AG Ellison's office to lead prosecution in death of Daunte Wright

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is taking over the prosecution of the officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright. In a press release, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has accepted a request to lead the prosecution against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is currently charged with second-degree manslaughter in the April 11, 2021 Brooklyn Center death of Daunte Wright. The request comes from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman after the Washington County Attorney’s Office, who charged Ms. Potter, returned the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

