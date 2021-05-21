Changing lives by connecting all Americans to broadband internet

The Internet , born 30 years ago, is an indispensable tool for the entire planet. At this time it not only makes our work easier, it also connects us socially and even encourages us to seek changes in the world. Whether it is to check an email, greet a friend on Facebook or receive news, the so-called “network of networks” is a companion of the society of the 21st century. On the anniversary of the network, it is worth remembering how it was that our country got online for the first time.