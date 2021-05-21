newsbreak-logo
Holiday Inn Express Germantown to become Fairfield by Marriott

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
 2 days ago
The Holiday Inn Express Germantown at W177 N9675 Riversbend Lane will be converted into a Fairfield by Marriott within the next year or two.

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

