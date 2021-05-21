Holiday Inn Express Germantown to become Fairfield by Marriott
The Holiday Inn Express Germantown at W177 N9675 Riversbend Lane will be converted into a Fairfield by Marriott within the next year or two.www.bizjournals.com
The Holiday Inn Express Germantown at W177 N9675 Riversbend Lane will be converted into a Fairfield by Marriott within the next year or two.www.bizjournals.com
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee