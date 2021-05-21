Voter suppression lurks in Minnesota as well

For the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall reports, “Rep. Dean Phillips, who was in the House chamber when insurrectionists violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was troubled on Wednesday as most of his Republican colleagues — including those from Minnesota — came out against a bipartisan inquiry into what happened. ‘If anything should be unanimous in this institution, it should be this,’ Phillips, D-Minn., said in an interview before the vote Wednesday. Subsequent efforts by some Republicans to downplay what happened are ‘staggering to me,’ he said. … The House’s 252-175 vote in favor of the legislation saw Democrats, including four from Minnesota, line up behind the proposed 10-person commission. While 35 House Republicans broke ranks in support, Minnesota’s four Republican members voted against it.”