New Hampshire State Police were looking for speeders and aggressive drivers on Interstate 95 for the second Sunday in a row less than a week before the Memorial Day Weekend. The State Police Special Enforcement Unit were on the New Hampshire Turnpike in Hampton Falls on Sunday and Interstate 93 in Bow on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. both and made 110 stops between the two details. 40 drivers were stopped for doing at least 90 miles per hour including nine clocked at over 100 miles per hour and two over 115.