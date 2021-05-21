Faith of A Mustard Seed
"Let the prophet who has a dream tell the dream, but let him who has my word speak my word faithfully. What has straw in common with wheat? Says the Lord. Is not my word like fire, says the Lord, and like a hammer which breaks the rock in pieces? Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, says the Lord, who steal my words from one another. Behold, I am against the prophets, says the Lord, who use their tongues and say, "Says The Lord." …"Then Zedekiah the king asked Jeremiah secretly in his house and said: "Is there any word from the Lord?" (Jeremiah 23:28-31; 37:17)