Cadillac, MI

Cadillac High School, Class of 2021 Graduate Parade

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cadillac High School will be hosting its second annual car parade for their 2021 graduates, rain or shine. The parade will be this Sunday, May 23 at 6 p.m. and will start on Chestnut St. and end at Lake St. Community members, parents and seniors are encouraged to attend...

Cadillac, MICadillac News

Baker to resume in-person classes this August

CADILLAC — All in-person classes and lab courses will resume in full, and on-campus housing will be open to student residents, at all Baker College campuses across Michigan for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 23, 2021. According to a Baker press release, the decision for a full return-to-campus...
Marion, MICadillac News

Priest had a ministry of love and forgiveness

MARION — Fr. Joseph John Fix died on Friday, May 13. He was 79. On Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. his family will greet friends and parishioners at St. Agnes in Marion, and on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at Sacred Heart in Evart. Fix was beloved. People...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Today in history: Schneider offered Pine River's top job

Receipt of a letter here by Miss Katherine Cunningham, which was damaged in an air plane wreck in Wyoming, has turned local interest toward the pending quiz at Chicago of the air mail service. A similar damaged letter was received in Grand Rapids this week by the American Public Utilities Co., from the Utah Gas and Coke Co., photographs of the letter appearing in the papers of that city. The Cadillac letter was sent by Alfred Cunningham of Salt Lake City. Both were sent on by the Cheyenne postmaster with a notation that they were salvaged from the plane fire at Rock Springs, Wyoming, May 5. Walter M. Bunting of Camden, New Jersey, was the aviator, and he was burned to death when his plane turned over and fell just as he was taking the air for Cheyenne. He was 26 years old and had suffered an injury at Omaha, Nebraska, last December when he had another fall. "Gross mismanagement, inefficiency and criminal negligence" are blamed by witnesses at the Chicago investigation of the postal plane scandal for the death of 13 mail aviators.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is accepting applications for Teacher of

Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District is accepting applications for Teacher of Students with Moderate Cognitive Impairments (MoCI), School Psychologist, Career Skills /Launch Instructor, Director of General Education, Network Administrator, Paraprofessional for Moderately Cognitively Impaired (MoCI) Program and Custodian. Complete posting, application requirements and deadlines are available at: www.wmisd.org.
Lake City, MICadillac News

Celebrating 103 years!

CADILLAC — They came on Wednesday to celebrate another milestone in the remarkable life of former Lake City resident John Arquilla. Arquilla turned 103 years old on Wednesday. Friends and family members from Lake City, including Pastor Jan Jasperse and husband Tom of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church, where John remains the oldest living member, and other church members formed a birthday caravan. The caravan was led by some of the area fire trucks and emergency vehicles, lights flashing in honor of the occasion.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Today in history: More than half of Wexford residents smoke

The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

May 15th Saturday 9am - 3pm 1120 W. Division St

May 15th Saturday 9am - 3pm 1120 W. Division St CADILLAC Lifehouse Church parking lot Mom2Mom Sale! Cadillac MOPS is hosting an outdoor sale selling gently used maternity, baby and kids items, including clothes, books, toys, and gear from many sellers. Admission is $1.
Wexford County, MIUpNorthLive.com

Mesick Mushroom Festival returns after being cancelled in 2020

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Festivals are making a comeback in the state after many were canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year, a place known as the mushroom capital of the United States held one of northern Michigan’s favorite festivals. "Morels and Mesick are like bread and...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Teachers and moms still love their jobs, even with COVID challenges

CADILLAC - Meet three area working moms who altogether have seven children in school, including one mom with triplets. They are all Cadillac Area Public School teachers. In addition to attending their children's after school events, they volunteer for extra duties in an ever-changing educational COVID environment. They are flexible,...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Ruth Kibbe

Ruth Kibbe Ruth Kibbe, Richland - age 98, of Richland, passed away May 5, 2021. Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one. We have a local listing below that is on click away... 110 South Mitchell Street. Cadillac, Michigan, 49601. (888)770-0306. Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

CAPS board to hear extended learning play update, decide various service contracts

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to get an update regarding the extended COVID-19 Learning Plan reconfirmation for April and approve various service contracts. In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by...
Wexford County, MIyournewsnet.com

Cadillac Career Tech Center Hosts Mock Accident

Public Safety students at the Career Technical Center in Wexford County got some hands on experience on Thursday. EMS, Fire Departments, and Police Departments offered their time and skills to students and helped them replicate a fake accident, with students acting as a drunk driver and a victim. Here, the students were able to exercise their skills in their preferred field by using the different tools of a firefighter, questioning and arresting a drunk driver, and treating an injured victim.