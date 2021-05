For some families, this will be one of the most emotional and meaningful Mother’s Days of their lives as it might be the first chance to see their mothers and grandmothers in person for more than a year. Faced with a raging pandemic that hit older adults hardest, families have been staying apart in order to keep their moms (and dads) safe. Thanks to a nationwide effort that prioritized COVID-19 vaccinations for older Americans, and the extraordinary efforts here in our community, these reunions have already begun for many families.