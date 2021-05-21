newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Thousands of families left without money from FEMA's COVID Funeral Assistance in Florida

By Denise Sawyer
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families, not to mention, financial stress and the burden caused by the virus. More than 9,000 families in Florida, who have had to bury their loved ones due to the sudden complications of coronavirus infection, have applied for FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, but only a little over 100 people have actually received any money from the federal fund.

cbs12.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vero Beach, FL
Health
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
Vero Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Federated States#Emergency Management#Federal Assistance#Financial Assistance#Emergency Services#Funeral Services#Covid Funeral Assistance#Fema Staff#Approved Assistance#Funeral Expenses#Money#Reimbursements#Grieving People#Applicants#Overwhelming Grief#Fla#Feds#Preferential Treatment#Mid April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Coronavirus in IRC, May 15 update

Indian River County verified 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health county report. This raises the total number of county cases to 12,653, while the death toll remained at 304. The numbers in the reports are provisional and subject to change. Health officials said 125...
Florida Statepunxsutawneyspirit.com

Salvation Army leaders leaving, moving to Florida

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The co-commanders of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army are bidding farewell to the area and organization next month. Captains Shane and Dawn Carter, along with their children, Abigail, Bennett, Cecelia and Harrison, will soon be making their way to Vero Beach, Florida, to begin a new life outside of the Salvation Army.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Vero weighs phasing-in proposed stormwater tax

After experiencing sticker shock at the financial burden its proposed new stormwater tax would place on Vero Beach’s businesses, churches, nonprofits and residents, the City Council is considering a phased-in approach. Newly appointed Councilman Dick Winger proposed the compromise after he saw support for more than $1.1 million in new...
Vero Beach, FLcbs12.com

Gov. DeSantis visits child care center in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis returned to Vero Beach two sign two pieces of legislation to help Florida's children succeed in school. The governor stopped at Childcare Resources of Indian River County to sign HB419 and HB711. The center elevates and promotes early childhood development for economically challenged...
Vero Beach, FLwflx.com

DeSantis signs early education bill into law during Vero visit

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Indian River County to sign new legislation in an effort to improve early education in Florida and prepare children for kindergarten. DeSantis spoke Tuesday afternoon in Vero Beach at the Childcare Resources of Indian River where he signed HB 419 into law, which was recently passed unanimously by the Florida Legislature.