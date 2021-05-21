Thousands of families left without money from FEMA's COVID Funeral Assistance in Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families, not to mention, financial stress and the burden caused by the virus. More than 9,000 families in Florida, who have had to bury their loved ones due to the sudden complications of coronavirus infection, have applied for FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, but only a little over 100 people have actually received any money from the federal fund.