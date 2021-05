Families across Hawai´i will be offered an opportunity this month to apply for a subsidy to help pay for internet services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire has world embraced the capacity of the virtual to accomplish tasks normally completed in-person. Virtual education, health appointments and applying for government services are just a few of the ways people have leveraged digital services to outflank coronavirus. But doing so requires access to a reliable internet source, which isn’t easy for every family to come by.