Sin separates but love restores (part 1)

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 2 days ago

Sin causes a lot of misery and confusion in our world today. Sin can cause us to lose the identity we have in Christ Jesus. Sin is at the root cause of all evil that exists from the time of creation of man to this present day. It has destroyed many relationships and is still destroying lives today. Our fleshly desires are the dominant cause of sin. The cure for sin is love, Godly love. God demonstrated His love for us. While we were sinners Christ died for us (Romans 5:8).

www.pridepublishinggroup.com
