NBA

NBA creates annual Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award to honor player activism

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – The NBA today announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, a new annual honor that will recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, diversity and inclusion. The award is named after six-time NBA...

www.pridepublishinggroup.com
