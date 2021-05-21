NBA creates annual Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award to honor player activism

TR Robertson — Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, basketball around the nation, at all levels, has been scattered throughout the last year or two. College men’s and women’s basketball seasons just wrapped up an abbreviated season with the University of Baylor taking the NCAA men’s title and Stanford University capturing the women’s title. High school basketball in California is going on now, usually a winter season sport. A shortened NBA season in 2020 saw the Los Angeles Lakers take the title and the current NBA season is just weeks away from beginning their start of playoffs. In honor of the current NBA season, this article will look at many of the long list of statistics and records collected by the NBA. Many of these records will never be broken, but Russell Westbrook, of the Washington Wizards, is set to break several records that have lasted over 40+ years. One of these records was set by Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks), but the record of most triple doubles of points-rebounds and assists now belongs to Russell Westbrook who broke the record last Monday. Many of these records can be found at www.basketball-reference.com, to see the complete lists.