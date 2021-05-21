Write Your Appellate Briefs for the Court, Not Your Client, and Other Tips for Effective Arguments

One of the many disadvantages of working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic is that we interact with our colleagues so much less frequently, making it less likely that information about new legal developments will circulate widely and quickly through the attorney community. Perhaps for this reason, we have found that many practitioners are unaware that, this past February, the court system implemented new rules of practice for New York courts. Some of these rules significantly change the procedures governing court appearances, discovery and motion practice.