Expressions of faithDo you remember (part 3)

How do we love our neighbors when they don’t really need us? Worse, how do we love our neighbors when those neighbors go out of their way to ignore us? It’s today’s question. “Hello, Pastor John and Tony! This podcast has been a huge blessing to my life. I’m a 25-year-old man. Last year I moved into a new house and a new neighborhood. As a brother in Christ, I choose to be respectful and greet my neighbors first because I don’t want them to view me as arrogant or selfish, or think I’m better than them. In Scripture, Jesus says to ‘love your neighbor as yourself’ (Mark 12:31). Living in this neighborhood for almost a year now, I feel unwelcomed. I wave at my neighbors just to show I care for them. Instead of acknowledging me, they ignore me or, a couple of times, they have mocked me back. I began to ignore them back because I don’t want them to steal my joy. Pastor John, how do I obey Jesus’s command to love my neighbors when my neighbors basically ignore me?”