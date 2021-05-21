newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Expressions of faithDo you remember (part 3)

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Joshua said unto the children of Israel, you cannot serve the Lord for He is an holy God; He is a jealous God; He will not forgive your transgressions nor your sins,” Joshua 24:19-22. So when you make the decision to serve God you need to evaluate your decision. Once...

www.pridepublishinggroup.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Israel#Spirit#Disobedience#Sound Decisions#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Book of Job Say About Suffering?

Questions about suffering often come up during times of tragedy and grief. When we are distressed, we want to know that our suffering matters to God. We also want to know that God cares about the pain we’re experiencing. When we are suffering, we wonder how God relates to our pain as well. How does God respond to suffering? The best place to go for the answer is scripture.
ReligionDesiring God

How Do I Love Neighbors Who Ignore Me?

How do we love our neighbors when they don’t really need us? Worse, how do we love our neighbors when those neighbors go out of their way to ignore us? It’s today’s question. “Hello, Pastor John and Tony! This podcast has been a huge blessing to my life. I’m a 25-year-old man. Last year I moved into a new house and a new neighborhood. As a brother in Christ, I choose to be respectful and greet my neighbors first because I don’t want them to view me as arrogant or selfish, or think I’m better than them. In Scripture, Jesus says to ‘love your neighbor as yourself’ (Mark 12:31). Living in this neighborhood for almost a year now, I feel unwelcomed. I wave at my neighbors just to show I care for them. Instead of acknowledging me, they ignore me or, a couple of times, they have mocked me back. I began to ignore them back because I don’t want them to steal my joy. Pastor John, how do I obey Jesus’s command to love my neighbors when my neighbors basically ignore me?”
Religionwgvunews.org

Spiritual Audacity (Part I)

We discuss the life and legacy of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel with documentarian Martin Doblmeier. Martin is the director of the new PBS documentary, Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story. Martin Doblmeier is the founder of Journey Films Inc, a film and television production company focused creating content on...
ReligionPride Publishing

Songs of faith (part 2)

Born of His spirit, washed in His blood. Praising my savior all the day long. Filled with his goodness, lost in his love. by Stuart K. Hine (1899-1989) Thy power throughout the universe displayed. (Refrain) Then sings my soul, my savior God to thee,. How great thou art, how great...
ReligionNW Florida Daily News

I CAN AND I WILL: Friends are blessings for good times, bad times

Over 20 years ago, I met a guy who was an equine expert working at a horse stable for a senator. He and I did not seem like two people who would have a instant connection, but we became lifetime friends. A few years later, my wife saw a distinguished looking man who was driving a car with Missouri license plates eating at Whataburger. After begging her to leave the gentleman alone and “let him eat,” she introduced us anyway. He is now a friend that I am honored to have.
ReligionPride Publishing

Sin separates but love restores (part 1)

Sin causes a lot of misery and confusion in our world today. Sin can cause us to lose the identity we have in Christ Jesus. Sin is at the root cause of all evil that exists from the time of creation of man to this present day. It has destroyed many relationships and is still destroying lives today. Our fleshly desires are the dominant cause of sin. The cure for sin is love, Godly love. God demonstrated His love for us. While we were sinners Christ died for us (Romans 5:8).
ReligionDaily Mountain Eagle Online

God, the Fountainhead: The Teaching of Jesus (Part 1)

My goal in this article is to set forth some passages, where Jesus, in his own words, is telling his listeners the origin of his teaching. In Israel of old, there were seven feasts which were observed annually, in the following order, Passover, Unleavened Bread, First Fruits, Pentecost, Trumpets, Atonement, and Tabernacles.
ReligionEvening Star

If someone gives you lemons make lemonade

Because of structural problems with the sanctuary and Covid-19 restrictions, the church I attend, First United Methodist, is having worship services at First United Church of Christ which is located just a block from First. In keeping with guidelines every other pew at the UCC, church has been taped off. Posted at the-inside end of each taped off pew can be found a saying. Here is a sampling of them:
Celebrationscostaricantimes.com

Feeling Beyond Memory On Mother’s Day

For all those women and men whose mothers have died, for all the women who could not have children, and for all the children whose mothers didn’t want to have them, I second a columnist and mother who wrote:. “The world has enough suffering in it without inventing a holiday...
SocietySidney Sun Telegraph

What Can We Do?

The day after my last editorial, I received an email from a couple who live in our city. They told me that they had read two of my editorials and that they thought that we were very much alike in our view of the current “goings on.” They also wanted to get in touch with me and others to discuss what we could do to help save our nation.
ReligionShawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Moments of the good, the bad and the ugly

As a young man, I loved the Clint Eastwood movie “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly!” This film helped launch him as a movie star. The film epitomized the way life finds ways to dish out the good, the bad and the ugly at the most inopportune times even in the same day.
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: The freedom to be yourself

In the great symphony of life, you are an essential part. Do you know this? Can you feel this? The web of life would not be complete without you, for you are a Divine creation, uniquely and intentionally created to be you. We live in a time when many do...
Religionyouversion.com

For anyone feeling alone, this is for you…

Right now, many of us are navigating how we can re-establish connections with friends and family we haven’t seen in a while. This process takes time, and it can seem frustrating. But even when we feel alone and disconnected, we can seek connection with God through prayer, and ask Him to help us reconnect with the people around us.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

What Would Happen If You Left Your Religion?

If you’re a Christian, I’m guessing you know that it’s time for you to leave your religion. The same if you’re a Jew, a Hindu, a Buddhist, a Taoist. It’s time to move into the modern world, to own up to your reservations, and to put comforting superstitions behind you.
ReligionBrunswick News

Obsessions can bring harm to relationships

The lockdown from COVID-19 has increased cabin fever like I’ve never seen. Is it so wrong to want to get out on the golf course and enjoy fresh air and exercise? My kids say I’m obsessed, but I believe there is value in wholesome activity. — G.O. Dear G.O.: Obsessions...
Religionharrisondaily.com

Obedience can be frightening

I did something very scary this week, but I know it was the right thing to do. But boy did I have my doubts. Does that ever happen to you?. As you know, my Bible reading has my friend and I in the book of Numbers. In the past I think I’ve quickly skimmed these chapters (shame on me!). But Monday’s passage was exactly what I needed to obey and follow through with what I started.
ReligionTimes West Virginian

Will my words or deeds hurt someone?

Then Peter came and said to him, “Lord, if another member of the church sins against me, how often should I forgive: As many as seven times?” Jesus said to him, “Not seven times, but, I tell you, seventy-seven times.” (Matthew 18:21-22) Years ago, while I was in the throes...
Chula Vista, CAsdjewishworld.com

Author Dissects Popular Myths About the Bible

Mysteries of Judaism IV; Over 100 Mistaken Ideas about God and the Bible by Rabbi Dr. Israel Drazin; Gefen Publishing House, 2020; ISBN 9789657-023457; 220; pages; $19.95. CHULA VISTA, California — Rabbi Dr. Israel Drazin’s latest book in his trailblazing series entitled Mysteries of Judaism IV; Over 100 Mistaken Ideas about God and the Bible offers the reader a glimpse into this seasoned scholar’s views on many of Judaism’s most sacred beliefs concerning subjects as diverse as the importance of the creation narrative in the early chapters of Genesis, as well as many of the thorny problems emerging out of the creation narrative. Examples include:
Religionproverbs31.org

Is There More to the Christian Life?

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4 (ESV) A few years ago, my husband Bill and I set out on a hike to a waterfall with great anticipation and enthusiasm.