Mercenaries is a special mode everyone can unlock after finishing Resident Evil Village. This weird bonus mode sends you through timed courses as enemies spawn, and power-ups appear. To clear each stage, you’ll need to defeat a certain amount of enemies without dying — but it isn’t enough to just complete these levels. You also need to get the best score possible. You won’t unlock new levels until you’ve hit those high score tiers, and to do that you’ll want to follow a very specific strategy. And after days of testing, we think we’ve found the simplest method for almost anyone.