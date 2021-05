David Snooks, the late archaeologist and Washoe Indian, said the traditional oral history of the Tragedy Spring event handed down through his father was some Mormon men kidnapped two Washoe children. In the attempt to get the children back, it was necessary to kill the three men. David went on to relate that the Tragedy Spring site was bad medicine for his family. One night, as his father was driving past Tragedy Spring, his car stopped running for no apparent reason. He was stranded there for a while before he could get the car restarted. Finally, the car started, and he was able to leave the area, vowing never again to drive past that site at night.