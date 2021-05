Back in October 2019, Geerd Jansen, board member of the Brecon Group, was invited to FUJIFILM in Tilburg to talk about cleanroom technology in general and the PP4CE concept in particular. The conversation then turned to the construction plans that FUJI Europe BV intended to implement in an existing factory hall on this impressive site. At the time, he could not have imagined the scale of this wonderful project for the PP4CE alliance.