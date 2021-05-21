newsbreak-logo
Prince Harry Says He’s ‘Ashamed’ With How He Handled Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Thoughts

By Samantha Ibrahim
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myiiZ_0a771DEy00

Prince Harry got more candid about his life inside the palace walls as a royal in his new Apple TV series The Me You Can’t See. The Duke of Sussex sat down for an emotional interview and discussed how his wife, Meghan Markle, had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

Harry, 36, admitted that he felt “somewhat ashamed” with how he handled the 39-year-old’s admission. He revealed that Meghan was afraid of hurting him if she underwent the act. Meghan was six months pregnant at the time and was “struggling.”

“Earlier that evening, Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life. The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy,” the Invictus Games founder said, adding that Meghan didn’t self-medicate and was “completely sober.”

He continued, “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby.”

Following their conversation, Harry said that the couple “had a quick cuddle” and then had to get ready for a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall. “[We] had to step out to a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything’s OK. There wasn’t an option to say, ‘You know what, tonight we’re not going to go.’ Because imagine the stories that come from that,” he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZpDz_0a771DEy00
MEGA

Prior to the docuseries, Harry opened up about starting therapy during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May. “Once I started doing therapy, suddenly it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, ‘You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this — because you can’t get out,’” he said.

Harry and Meghan further detailed their shocking exit from the royal family in a tell-all interview that aired on CBS back in March. The pair stepped down as working royals in March 2020, and settled down their new life in Montecito, California, with their son. They are also expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

