Murtha Cullina Welcomes New Associates

By Michael Marciano
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurtha Cullina has hired new associates Raquel Herrera-Soto and Arielle M. Smitt in the firm’s Regulatory Department. Raquel Herrera-Soto is a member of the energy, environmental and utilities practice group. Formerly employed for more than 10 years with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, she has extensive experience with state and federal compliance regulations and permitting processes. Herrera-Soto received her J.D. with a certificate in intellectual property from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

