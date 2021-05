Well shit. On a night where the Celtics should’ve capitalized on a Knicks loss, they blow the opportunity by losing to the Bulls who are hanging by a thread. Things have gotten a lot harder for the Cs now. They still have a chance of getting the four or five seed, but their margin of error just became smaller than it already was; plus they are going to need a good amount of luck. I mean what the hell? Where is the sense of urgency from this team? It bums me out to see them lose to continue to lose to teams who are worse than them.