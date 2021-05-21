Nancy Warner

With broken hearts we announce the passing of Nancy Hazel Warner of Moira. Nancy passed away on May 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late J.C. (Bump) Hourihan and Dorothy (Gibbs) Hourihan, she was born August 19, 1937 on the family farm in Moira, NY. As a young girl, she was an avid horseback rider and would ride all over the North Country with her childhood friends. During her elementary years, she attended a one room schoolhouse less than two miles from the farm. We always listened to her tales of how “in her day” she walked to school and on days with really bad weather, a horse drawn carriage would pick her up and take her to school. Nancy graduated from Moira High School in June of 1956.