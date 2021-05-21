International Travel with pets

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Good morning! I just returned from my local Trader Joe’s to get some groceries and asked a couple of employees what the deal is with the new mask mandate. They both said that customers who are fully vaccinated can shop without a mask. I asked how they verify that? They said that they can’t and take people at their word, which made me laugh. They agreed that anti-maskers will have no problem lying about being vaccinated if proof is not required. Interestingly, out of the 20+ customers in the store, I only saw one maskless person and my cashier said that so far, only a handful of people have not worn their masks. I wore mine and I’m fully vaccinated and I’m pretty certain the other shoppers were too since where I live, vaccination rates are extremely high.