Sunny skies predicted for massive 2021 Garage Sale Day tomorrow

Image courtesy of the Phinney Neighborhood Association

The Weather Underground is predicting that Seattle tomorrow will be “Abundant sunshine, high of 72F” – a perfect time to stroll the neighborhood and pick up some items at the record 83 sales that will be all over Phinneywood. That is *a lot* of potential bargains and treasures. Find that special thing you collect, the kids’ gear they outgrow so fast, the gadgets you didn’t think you needed, and just dang neat stuff. Check out the map and plan your route.

There are no Flea Market booths in the Phinney Center Parking Lot this year as there have been in previous years, but there is a ton more going on there:

Recycle & Shred Event

Thanks to our partners at Waste Management there will bee a variety of recycling trucks in the Phinney Center lower parking lot for you to drop off various items. Safely dispose of your complicated waste and sensitive papers by bringing them to the various recycling trucks in the lower lot. Please note that the recycle, donate, and shred trucks will leave once they are full, so come early.

Deals on Tools

The legendary PNA Tool Library will be holding their annual Tool Sale at the south side of the Phinney Center Brick Building (6615 Dayton Ave N).

Period Products Drive

Bring a box of tampons or pads to contribute to the T2P2 Period Product drive, also happening in the lower parking lot.

Buy Beer Stuff

Lastly, the PNA will be having a beer memorabilia clear-out sale. Cool beer signs, glasses, t-shirts, growlers… things you could bid on at the PNA Winter Beer Taste Silent Auction for sale. Check it out next to the Tool Sale on Dayton Ave. Proceeds will benefit the PNA.