2021 Major League Soccer odds, May 22 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Galaxy vs. Timbers

Brandon Woodruff attempts to bounce back from his first loss of the 2021 MLB season when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at American Family Field. Woodruff gave up just one run and two hits while registering 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings at Philadelphia on Thursday, but received no support in a 2-0 defeat. The 28-year-old has allowed fewer than three runs while working at least six frames in each of his last six starts. Should you expect another strong effort from Woodruff on Wednesday, or is there value in the Cardinals getting to the right-hander and bringing a return on the money line?