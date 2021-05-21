2021 Major League Soccer odds, May 22 picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Galaxy vs. Timbers
It should be a high-scoring affair on Saturday when the Portland Timbers and the L.A. Galaxy square off in a Major League Soccer match at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. The Galaxy have won four of their first five games and are led by Mexican superstar Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez. They come in off a 2-0 victory Saturday against Austin FC, while Portland got a 2-0 win against the San Jose Earthquakes, to snap a four-game slide. Both teams are known for their attacking brand of soccer and have had their struggles on the back end.