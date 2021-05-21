Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

Two studies published in this week’s Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) demonstrated that people who received the Covid-19 vaccine were significantly less likely to test positive for the virus, even if asymptomatic. One of the most challenging issues throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been asymptomatic transmission of the virus from one person to another. Many have developed transmissible infections well before symptoms develop, if symptoms develop at all. Oftentimes referred to as ‘silent infections,’ asymptomatic spread has been the source of widespread surges, and countless illnesses and deaths throughout the world. This continues to be the case in areas where viral spread is surging, namely in India.