Public Health

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

By DAVID WAHLBERG
La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.

