Fallsington Library announces events

Middletown Parks & Recreation is offering a variety of specialty summer camps:. Participants learn the basics of skateboarding, such as how to get on/off a board safely. As the week goes on, they’ll explore different types of rams and tricks with instructors. Not only will participants learn skateboarding in a fun and safe way, they’ll learn how to overcome failure, build self-confidence and express themselves in a positive way. Taught by instructors from Skate the Foundry, a Philadelphia-based skateboarding program that won Best in Philly in 2019 as the best place to learn how to skateboard. Helmets required. Program for ages 6-13, with a half day camp for ages 6-8 and a full day camp for ages 9-13. Full day participants should bring lunch each day.