Fallsington, PA

Fallsington Library announces events

By Lower Bucks Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
 2 days ago
Fallsington Library, 139 Yardley Ave., announced the following events and activities:. Grow your own Nasturtium flowers: Kits containing everything you need to grow a Nasturtium, including gravel, soil, sand, flowerpot, seeds, plant i.d. stick and an emery board are available until all are grabbed. Free for all ages, great for teens and adults. First-come, first-served, while supplies last. Sixty kits are available. Call the library during open hours to check if kits are still available at 215-295-4449. The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Bristol Times

Bucks County Wine Trail offers Passport to Bucks

The Bucks County Wine Trail, comprised of family-owned wineries, is again offering its popular Passport to Bucks wine tasting card. Beginning June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, wine enthusiasts can make a day, weekend or several outings of sampling locally-made wines at the five participating wineries: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, Rose Bank Winery, Rushland Ridge Vineyards and Sand Castle Winery.
Doylestown, PAPosted by
Bensalem Times

Bucks Beautiful’s annual Garden Tour returns

Bucks Beautiful is hosting its annual Garden Tour on Sunday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit six hidden jewels that have never been publicly shown. Wear comfortable shoes on this tour throughout Doylestown’s charming streets as three gardens are within walking distance from one another, and three are a short drive from town.
LifestylePosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Specialty summer camps available for registration in Middletown Township

Middletown Parks & Recreation is offering a variety of specialty summer camps:. Participants learn the basics of skateboarding, such as how to get on/off a board safely. As the week goes on, they’ll explore different types of rams and tricks with instructors. Not only will participants learn skateboarding in a fun and safe way, they’ll learn how to overcome failure, build self-confidence and express themselves in a positive way. Taught by instructors from Skate the Foundry, a Philadelphia-based skateboarding program that won Best in Philly in 2019 as the best place to learn how to skateboard. Helmets required. Program for ages 6-13, with a half day camp for ages 6-8 and a full day camp for ages 9-13. Full day participants should bring lunch each day.
EntertainmentPosted by
Hampton Times

‘Lower Bucks Times’ earns awards

Samantha Bambino, who has served as Associate Editor of the Lower Bucks Times for the past four years, recently took home three Keystone Press Awards. She won first place in “Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat” for her coverage of how Bucks County musicians pivoted during COVID-19. She won second place in the “Business/Consumer”...
Langhorne, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Sesame Place hosts job fair Friday

On Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., Sesame Place is hosting a job fair for interested job applicants who are 16 years or older. During this family-friendly event, applicants will have the opportunity to meet department representatives, learn about the different positions available, and have the potential to interview and be hired that day (applicants must bring all I-9 documents with them).
Langhorne, PAPosted by
Bristol Times

Langhorne Council for the Arts welcomes new board members

The Langhorne Council for the Arts recently welcomed two new board members – Jean-Marc and Mary Ann Dubus. Jean-Marc, a freelance artist and muralist, was born in Valenciennes not far from the Belgium border, where he spent his childhood and teenage years. He attended the campus Beaux Arts in Valenciennes, which was implemented in the 1800s.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

YMCA of Bucks County hosts Bucks 5K Series

YMCA of Bucks County is celebrating the Bucks 5K Series as it celebrates 25+ years in Bucks County. This year, the Y will host the race in a virtual format. The official race day of “Bucks County Strong 5K” is May 16, but participants may run or walk their 5K distance anytime between May 9-17, tracking time with the running app of their choice. The top three male and female finishers will receive a YMCA duffle/gym bag.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Wawa to replace Arosso in Falls Township

The Falls Township board of supervisors recently advanced plans for a new Wawa in the Lincoln Highway shopping center. During their April 19 meeting, the supervisors unanimously granted conditional use approval of the 5,585-square-foot space, which is slated to feature a convenience store, 16 gas pumps, 44 parking spaces and a drive-thru window.