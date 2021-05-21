Fallsington Library announces events
Fallsington Library, 139 Yardley Ave., announced the following events and activities:. Grow your own Nasturtium flowers: Kits containing everything you need to grow a Nasturtium, including gravel, soil, sand, flowerpot, seeds, plant i.d. stick and an emery board are available until all are grabbed. Free for all ages, great for teens and adults. First-come, first-served, while supplies last. Sixty kits are available. Call the library during open hours to check if kits are still available at 215-295-4449. The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.lowerbuckstimes.com