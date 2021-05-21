newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sinequa: Third-party marketplaces boost hyperscale cloud growth

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud enterprise professionals are drawn to the “big three” hyperscale clouds — Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — because of the third-party products and services available. In a survey of cloud professionals in France, United Kingdom, and United States, 93% of respondents reported the strength and breadth of third-party marketplaces make hyperscale clouds “more attractive as a platform,” according to research from Sinequa, an intelligent search and analytics platform provider.

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Amazon Web Services#Google Cloud Platform#Enterprise Applications#Enterprise Solutions#Analytics Solutions#French#Venturebeat Venturebeat#Hyperscale Marketplaces#Third Party Marketplaces#Hyperscale Clouds#Third Party Offerings#Cloud Professionals#Enterprises#Enterprise Organisations#Insights Solutions#Microsoft Azure#Multiple Applications#Demand#Competitive Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsDallas News

The Motley Fool: IBM is betting on a ‘hybrid cloud’

Looking for a stock with plenty of growth potential and a fat dividend? Consider International Business Machines, with a dividend recently yielding over 4.5%. IBM’s legacy business lines have struggled for years, and that’s been keeping the stock depressed. But it’s spinning off its managed infrastructure business by the end of this year. This will leave the new entity more focused on what it describes as “the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.”
Economydatasciencecentral.com

The Future of Business Analytics is Here

Business analytics has moved from the sidelines to the forefront. Real-world examples of BA success. Gone are the days when a BA’s role was as a requirements note taker [1], or when data interpretation was the responsibility of a small team of programmers. In the last ten years, Business analytics has grown from a simple description of predictive and statistical tools to an umbrella term covering a complex spectrum of business intelligence and analytics. BA combines applications, skills, technologies, and processes to provide data-based insights for businesses. Big data is leveraged along with statistics to develop markets, evaluate customer behavior and optimize revenue streams.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ONE Chooses Google Cloud To Advance Competitive Advantage And The Future Of Digital Shipping

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Network Express (ONE), which owns the sixth largest fleet of containerships in the world, is working with Google Cloud to advance its digital transformation and data cloud strategy. The next-generation shipping company is enhancing its operational efficiency by running its mission critical SAP systems on Google Cloud, unlocking business insights and accelerating time to insight leveraging data analytics services like BigQuery, and enhancing employee collaboration with Google Workspace.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Impact of GDPR on Cloud Service Providers

Cloud computing is an integral part of most businesses globally. Technology has transformed the way businesses operate and thrive in the industry. However, the cloud industry has been facing huge challenges when it comes to complying with various data protection and data privacy standards. With the enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a lot […]…
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Analytics Lifecycle Management

Adding machine intelligence into our business workflows has become norm now, and there are increasingly more data-drive predictive analytics being developed and integrated into existing business operations to assist decision making, improve efficiency, reduce risks and enhance employee experience. Nevertheless, with the proliferation of analytics and AI models produced, we...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How willing are enterprise leaders to use top emerging technologies?

Emerging technologies can bring the potential for increased efficiencies, cost savings and improved security for enterprises, among other benefits—but also risk that must be weighed when considering adoption. An ISACA survey report offers insights into how global IT and business professionals view the benefits, risks, adoption barriers, knowledge gaps, and leadership’s willingness to adopt new tech.
JobsZDNet

Start training to become a certified AWS DevOps engineer for $40

Amazon continues to expand its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, so its demand for qualified personnel should continue well into the future. If you'd like to become one of them, training at your own pace with The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle can make that a reality, taking you all the way through certification exams even if you are a complete novice with no prior knowledge or experience.
Businessthefastmode.com

Liberty Global, Digital Colony to Launch JV to Develop Edge Data Centers in Europe

Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Digital Colony, a leading global investment firm, recently announced the creation of AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European Edge data center business. AtlasEdge will deliver services via an extensive network of facilities located close to consumer and...
EconomyCIO

The CIO Show: Have you gone 'all-in' with the cloud?

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, we’ve heard of more and more organisations in Australia deciding to migrate all data, systems and workloads into the cloud. It’s a big step, especially given not so long ago there was a lively debate about the wisdom of having anything but the least sensitive, least critical data stored in a public virtual environment.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Why the security stack needs to move to the edge

The traditional security model underpinned by a centralised security stack is no longer effective against cyber threats that increasingly originate from the edge of a network. That was the view of Robert Blumofe, Akamai’s executive vice-president and chief technology officer, who noted that a centralised security model would require enterprises to backhaul all web traffic to a central location for inspection and control.
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Neuromorphic technologies will meet AI workload demands

The neuromorphic sensing market is set to grow at a CAGR of 116% between 2025 and 2030 to reach $5 billion in 2030, says Yole Developpement, and the neuromorphic computing market will grow at a CAGR of 88% between 2025 and 2030 to reach $2 billion in 2030. The three...
SoftwareVentureBeat

IBM’s Project CodeNet will test how far you can push AI to write software

IBM’s AI research division has released a 14-million-sample dataset to develop machine learning models that can help in programming tasks. Called Project CodeNet, the dataset takes its name after ImageNet, the famous repository of labeled photos that triggered a revolution in computer vision and deep learning. While there’s a scant...
Technologyscitechdaily.com

Unlocking Blockchain ROI: Researchers Examine Opportunities and Limits

Blockchain has been one of the most hyped technologies of the past decade, predicted to lead a revolutionary change in the way businesses operate. Gartner estimates that it will generate $3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, addressing the problems and opportunities of end-to-end information sharing. A new study from the Global Supply Chain Institute (GSCI) helps companies determine whether blockchain is right for them.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How to implement cybersecurity for modern application connectivity

The president’s recent executive order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity highlights the security threats facing our country — and it couldn’t be more timely. Ransomware has been an ever-present threat to hospitals, financial institutions, and U.S. infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline hack forced a shutdown of the U.S.’s largest fuel pipeline, leading to emergency declarations in 17 states amidst gas shortages and price hikes. The White House’s new cybersecurity executive order outlines the critical actions required to better defend against and prevent similar threats in the future.
EconomyPosted by
Popular Science

Train to be an in-demand cloud engineer at less than $4 per course

When Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s chief, he showed how Amazon is a cloud company now. While it’s primarily known for its e-commerce platform — where millions of people show for goods — its main moneymaker is Amazon Web Services or AWS, which offers cloud computing and storage services to companies, individuals, and governments. The likes of Netflix, Twitch, Facebook, and Disney all use AWS to function.
TechnologyForbes

Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, A Machine Learning Platform

During a virtual keynote at Google I/O 2021, Google's developer conference, Google Cloud has launched Vertex AI, a fully managed cloud platform that simplifies the deployment and maintenance of machine learning models. It's designed to help companies to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models, Google says, by requiring nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2021 | Statistics & Segment By – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Hybrid Integration Platform research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, TIBCO Software, SnapLogic, Liaison technologies, Infomatica, Axway, others operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Technologyceoworld.biz

Automation beyond the production line

In 2019, the manufacturing industry generated nearly 2 petabytes of new data, more than any other sector worldwide. And while manufacturing is one of the most automated industries in terms of production, most companies still rely on whiteboards and Excel spreadsheets when it comes to leveraging this data to manage, plan, and optimize their business. The fact is that such Excel solutions are not agile enough for a digital world. Automating processes such as planning, budgeting, and forecasting is.
Retailbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Iaas/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Research Segment, In-depth Analysis 2021 | Updates & Research By – Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, AT&T

The Global Iaas/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Iaas/Hosting Infrastructure Services research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Iaas/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Google Inc., HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Daisy Group Limited, VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation, others operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.