Sinequa: Third-party marketplaces boost hyperscale cloud growth
Cloud enterprise professionals are drawn to the “big three” hyperscale clouds — Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — because of the third-party products and services available. In a survey of cloud professionals in France, United Kingdom, and United States, 93% of respondents reported the strength and breadth of third-party marketplaces make hyperscale clouds “more attractive as a platform,” according to research from Sinequa, an intelligent search and analytics platform provider.venturebeat.com