Sinequa: Third-party marketplaces boost hyperscale cloud growth

Business analytics has moved from the sidelines to the forefront. Real-world examples of BA success. Gone are the days when a BA’s role was as a requirements note taker [1], or when data interpretation was the responsibility of a small team of programmers. In the last ten years, Business analytics has grown from a simple description of predictive and statistical tools to an umbrella term covering a complex spectrum of business intelligence and analytics. BA combines applications, skills, technologies, and processes to provide data-based insights for businesses. Big data is leveraged along with statistics to develop markets, evaluate customer behavior and optimize revenue streams.