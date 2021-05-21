newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

By Ben Kaye
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 2 days ago

Billie Eilish has announced a massive arena tour in support of her highly-anticipated new album, Happier Than Ever. The “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” consists of 50 shows in total, including a 32-date run in North America. Between February and April, she’ll play shows at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center. She’ll also spend take the stage across multiple nights at New York’s landmark Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ iconic Forum.

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Nashville, IL
City
Manchester, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Louisville, IL
City
University Park, IL
City
Omaha, IL
City
Paris, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Arena#Prudential Center#T Mobile Arena#Golden 1 Center#Pepsi Center#Las Vegas#Nyc#Square Inc#Los Angeles#Charlotte#Bridgestone Arena#Scotiabank Arena#Chase Center#Eu#Verified Fan#Ticketmaster#Firefly Festival#La#Ga State Farm Arena#Bryce Jordan Center 02 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

BTS Perform “Butter” For First Time at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

BTS just served up a heaping helping of “Butter” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop idols’ performance marked their first live rendition of “Butter” since its release just two days prior. On stage from Seoul, the septet sang the song across several elaborate set pieces, including one made to look the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

The Weeknd Performs “Save Your Tears” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

The Grammys pissed off one of music’s biggest names when they completely snubbed The Weeknd at this year’s awards ceremony, and you can bet the Billboard Music Awards aren’t making the same mistake. Not only did they hand the After Hours singer seven trophies before the televised event even began, they gave him the first broadcast award of the night for Top Hot 100 Artist. (And a handful more after that.) Later in the show, they also provide him with a whole dang parking lot for his performance of “Save Your Tears”.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Consequence

Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

Rising rocker Des Rocs will embark on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour this fall. The New York musician’s outing will run from late September until early November. Des Rocs has been making waves the past couple years with a post-punk vibe that’s heavy, melodic, and theatrical at the same time. He released the EP This Is Our Life in December, with the title track making a strong impact on active rock and alternative radio.
Brooklyn, ILPosted by
Consequence

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”: Stream

Brooklyn alt-rockers Superbloom are set to release their debut album, Pollen, on June 1st. The band is now premiering the title track exclusively via Heavy Consequence. The quartet’s sound is steeped in ’90s nostalgia, with heavily layered guitars and melodic hooks. There are hints of Nirvana throughout Superbloom’s upcoming album, but the lush chords on “Pollen” give off a distinct early Smashing Pumpkins vibe. Fans of modern acts like Silversun Pickups and Nothing should also take note.
Theater & DancePosted by
Consequence

BTS Deliver English-Language Single “Butter”: Stream

BTS have dropped their latest single “Butter” via Big Hit Music/Sony Music Entertainment. The smooth-churned song marks the K-pop boy band’s second English-language single following their 2020 smash “Dynamite”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 last September. In a news release, the septet teased the song as, “a dance pop...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Consequence

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single “Euphoria”: Stream

Angels & Airwaves have released “Euphoria”, their first new song of 2021. The bombastic track arrives with an accompanying music video directed by singer Tom DeLonge. Featuring spacy synths, propulsive drums, and thrashing guitar riffs, “Euphoria” finds DeLonge telling the story of a destructive relationship. “Pretty girl, are you home it’s right,” he sings. “Get on your knees, we’re going to play tonight/ You like to hunt, with a deathly touch/ I can die here now, by euphoria.”
CollegesPosted by
Consequence

CREATV University Launches Tech and Entertainment Series: Watch

Consequence and CREATV University’s new partnership series is here to help demystify the puzzle of the entertainment, media, and tech industries. Today, we’re launching the second topic in our collection of instructional videos, Tech and Entertainment, with four new videos from some of the industry’s most valuable players. From the...
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single “Wickid Tongues”: Stream

Origins is a recurring new music feature that provides artists the chance to detail what influenced their latest song. Today, Kojaque breaks down “Wickid Tongues”. Rising rapper Kojaque established himself as one of Ireland’s most skilled hip-hop acts with Deli Daydreams, the cult-favorite concept record he dropped in 2018. Now, he’s back with an even bolder album tucked under his arm, Town’s Dead, scheduled for release next month. As the latest preview of that upcoming project, Kojaque’s is sharing arguably its strongest track yet.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2021 Amphitheater Tour Dates

After an iconic livestream run and special live album release, Death Cab for Cutie are finally ready to hit the road again and sing in front of fans in person. The indie rock group has announced a slate of 2021 tour dates for later this fall that will see them perform exclusively at amphitheaters across the US.
Rock MusicPosted by
Consequence

POND Announce New Album 9, Share “America’s Cup”: Stream

The saucy Aussies in POND have announced their ninth studio album, 9. It’s out October 1st, and the band are offering a preview with new single “America’s Cup”. The follow-up to 2019’s Tasmania was produced by POND and mixed by Jay Watson and James Ireland. But when it came to the songwriting, the psychedelic rockers decided to change things up. “We sort of gave ourselves permission to make something stuffed this time,” bandleader Nick Allbrook said in a statement. “We’d settled into a pretty tight routine with the last few albums and wanted to shake a boat with this so we started off with filling a few tape reels with some absolutely heinous improvised sonic babble which, after much sifting, became the first few songs of the album. We also wanted to up the tempo.”