Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates
Billie Eilish has announced a massive arena tour in support of her highly-anticipated new album, Happier Than Ever. The “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” consists of 50 shows in total, including a 32-date run in North America. Between February and April, she’ll play shows at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Boston’s TD Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and San Francisco’s Chase Center. She’ll also spend take the stage across multiple nights at New York’s landmark Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ iconic Forum.consequence.net