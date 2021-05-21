Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP Elevated to AFG Vice President

Habersham EMC welcomes Tommy Thurmond as Vice President, Member, and Community Relations. A Habersham County native, Thurmond has more than twenty years in the electric industry with marketing, communications, commercial and industrial marketing management, energy efficiency management, business growth, and development. He also previously served in Economic Development with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government. Thurmond holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, as well as an MBA in Leadership Development. He has also completed professional development opportunities through New York’s Columbia University Executive Leadership Program. “Tommy’s leadership experience and expertise will be an asset to HEMC as we develop and implement programs that ensure member satisfaction, member and community engagement, and positively influence Habersham EMC’s position in the community,” shares HEMC President and CEO, Bryan Ferguson. Thurmond and his wife, Lisa, have one grown daughter. His first day at Habersham EMC will be June 1, 2021. Habersham EMC, an electric cooperative based in Clarkesville, Georgia, serves more than 26,000 members with 3,800 miles of line in six counties of Northeast Georgia.