newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP Elevated to AFG Vice President

By PRWeb
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. AFG Group, Inc., a leading construction, program, and relocation management services firm announces Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP has been promoted to Vice President within the Healthcare, Science, Technology and Defense Department. Marcos joined AFG in 2017 and has since been instrumental in...

www.timesunion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afg#Leed#Ccm#Program Management#Project Management#Team Management#Program Director#Ccm#Nih#Quality Assurance Program#Nist#Prweb#Afg Group Inc#Healthcare#Pratt Institute#Mid Maryland Post#Afg Group Inc#Leed Ap#Educational Facilities#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Norfolk, VAVirginia Business

S.L. Nusbaum hires vice president of human resources

S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. announced last week that Jennifer Leigh has been hired as the Norfolk firm’s vice president of human resources. She joins Nusbaum from CBRE (later acquired by Colliers) as chief human resources officer, with oversight over their offices in Virginia and North Carolina. Leigh previously worked in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) Names Brad Fluegel to Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced the appointment of Brad Fluegel to its Board of Directors.
Softwareaithority.com

Salient CRGT and Digital Consultants Form DSS, LLC, an 8(A) Mentor Protégé Joint Venture

Salient CRGT, a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce a formal Mentor-Protégé relationship with Digital Consultants, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB). This strategic alliance enables the agility of a small business...
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

LifeGift names Browning vice president

HOUSTON – LifeGift, the nonprofit organ and tissue donation organization serving 109 Texas counties in Southeast, North and West Texas, has announced the promotion of Kristine Browning, RN, to vice president, quality and regulatory compliance. Browning leads LifeGift’s quality assurance and improvement processes, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and policies...
Westwego, LAbizneworleans.com

Kass Bros Appoints Leckert Vice President of Operations

WESTWEGO, La. – Construction company Kass Bros. has announced the appointment of Brad Leckert as vice president of operations. Leckert has more than 22 years of experience in civil construction in the south Louisiana market. Before coming to Kass Brothers, he was a senior manager at Barriere Construction Co., where he specialized in managing overall construction of large civil projects including portions of the Huey P Long Bridge expansion as well as hundreds of other highway and roadway jobs. Leckert received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and his MBA from Loyola University. He is an active member of Louisiana Associated General Contractors as well as other organizations.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Jack in the Box Names New Vice President of Investor Relations

Jack in the Box Inc. has named Chris Brandon as vice president of investor relations, effective June 7, 2021. Brandon joins Jack in the Box from Domino’s Pizza, where he worked for 14 years. Most recently, he served as director of investor relations. His past roles include responsibility for legislative affairs as well as media and public relations and franchisee events. From 2003 to 2007, Brandon held various sales and marketing positions with NASCAR.
Businessbusinesswest.com

Fred Mills Joins baytechIT as Vice President of Sales

HOLYOKE — New England’s largest healthcare-centric managed service provider and value-added reseller is positioning itself for national growth with the addition of Fred Mills as its new vice president of Sales. Mills joins based baytechIT after stints as senior director of Worldwide Healthcare Alliances and Business Development for data-management provider Commvault, and director and general manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Healthcare in the Americas.
Businessestormwater.com

LAN Promotes Jeremy Nakashima to Vice President

Planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) has promoted Jeremy N. Nakashima, P.E., to vice president. Planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) has promoted Jeremy N. Nakashima, P.E., to vice president. Nakashima, who joined LAN in 2010, has more...
Businessnaval-technology.com

Trenton Systems Welcomes Robert Haag as Executive Vice-President

Trenton Systems is pleased to announce and welcome Robert Haag as its new executive vice-president. Haag will be responsible for working across the company to help position Trenton Systems for accelerated business growth. With his background in strategic planning and partnerships, sales, engineering, operations and marketing, he will be an invaluable asset to Trenton’s executive leadership team, led by experienced professionals focused on the company’s continued customer and business expansion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Modine Promotes Michael Lucareli To Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

RACINE, Wisc., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the promotion of Michael (Mick) Lucareli to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Lucareli will lead the Company's Business Development function in addition to continuing to lead the Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Audit and IT functions.
Businessaithority.com

Matterport Appoints Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations

Experienced IR Leader Brings Wealth of Asset Management and Corporate Experience as Matterport Moves Forward With Its Plans to Become a Public Company. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Soohwan Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations to lead the company’s IR strategy and execution as it moves forward with its plans to become a publicly listed company. In less than a decade, Matterport has grown to over 250,000 subscribers in over 150 countries, and recently accelerated past the milestone of more than 5 million digitized physical spaces managed on the Matterport platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Matterport Welcomes Vinatha Kutagula as Vice President of Customer Operations

Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced the appointment of Vinatha Kutagula as Vice President of Customer Operations to scale global customer success, support and operations, as the company accelerates past 5 million spaces captured in over 150 countries. In February,...
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Hunt Companies names senior vice president

El Paso-based Hunt Companies has named Matt Hunt as a senior vice president and its environmental, social and governance officer. According to a news release, in 2020, the company launched an effort to implement an environmental, social and governance, or ESG, program. Hunt joined the company in 2009 as a developmental manager in Hawaii where he spent three years working on a $30 million solar field that is now one of Hawaii’s largest. He also manages Hunt Holdings LP, which acts as an incubator for new business opportunities that complement the company’s real estate and infrastructure businesses. Its portfolio has made commitments to more than 45 venture capital funds and 50 direct investments, according to the company. Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Europe.
Businesssky963.com

Thurmond to join HEMC as Vice President

Habersham EMC welcomes Tommy Thurmond as Vice President, Member, and Community Relations. A Habersham County native, Thurmond has more than twenty years in the electric industry with marketing, communications, commercial and industrial marketing management, energy efficiency management, business growth, and development. He also previously served in Economic Development with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government. Thurmond holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, as well as an MBA in Leadership Development. He has also completed professional development opportunities through New York’s Columbia University Executive Leadership Program. “Tommy’s leadership experience and expertise will be an asset to HEMC as we develop and implement programs that ensure member satisfaction, member and community engagement, and positively influence Habersham EMC’s position in the community,” shares HEMC President and CEO, Bryan Ferguson. Thurmond and his wife, Lisa, have one grown daughter. His first day at Habersham EMC will be June 1, 2021. Habersham EMC, an electric cooperative based in Clarkesville, Georgia, serves more than 26,000 members with 3,800 miles of line in six counties of Northeast Georgia.
Businessachrnews.com

Aspen Manufacturing Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HUMBLE, Texas — Aspen Manufacturing, LLC announced that Riley Archer has joined the company as its vice president of sales and marketing. Archer will be a key contributor on Aspen’s senior leadership team to help the company accomplish its long-term goals and will report directly to Aspen’s CEO. Archer’s areas of responsibility will include all commercial activities encompassing sales, marketing, customer service, and pricing.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Subbu Venkiteswaran Joins Ordway as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Ordway, the billing and revenue automation platform for scaling companies, announced today that Subbu Venkiteswaran joined its executive team as the new Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering. Subbu has over 30 years of experience developing business applications at some of the world’s most respected software vendors, technology consultancies, and financial institutions.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

PWCampbell Names New Regional Vice President

Guzzardi will be responsible for leading PWCampbell’s design-build efforts in the New England territory. Guzzardi’s experience in relationship and sales management as a top producing strategic banking executive will serve him well as he works to strengthen existing client relationships and build new partnerships with the banks and credit unions located throughout New England. Guzzardi’s primary responsibility will be to help the financial community increase their performance, improve profitability, and enhance the retail experience through the implementation of PWCampbell’s top-notch design-build, branded environments, and technology solutions services.