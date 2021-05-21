Report: Trump’s Justice Department Spied on at Least Five Reporters From Outlets Trump Despised

Something you may have picked up on during the four years Donald Trump was in office was that he loathed the free press and, if he’d gotten a second term, probably would have made it illegal for news organizations to publish anything less than the glowiest of glowing stories about him and how he was the greatest president to ever live. He regularly attacked reporters, called the media “the enemy of the people,” and in 2019 got so angry about journalists putting out stories based on facts that he ordered federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to The Washington Post and The New York Times. So while it’s not entirely surprising to learn that his administration spied on reporters, it is deeply chilling nevertheless.