Accountant for owner of several pizza restaurants sentenced for federal tax offenses

A Montana man was sentenced today to 15 months in prison for employment tax fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court, Trennis Baer, of Great Falls, owned and operated Baer Construction based in Great Falls. Beginning in 2010 and continuing through 2018, Baer did not file quarterly employment tax returns, nor did he pay employment taxes withheld from his employees’ wages to the IRS. Baer did not comply with these legal requirements, even though the company’s outside accountant from at least 2013 on prepared employment tax returns to be filed and calculated the taxes due. In addition to spurning his employment tax obligations, Baer willfully did not file personal income tax returns for the years 2001 to 2006, 2008, and 2010 to 2018. The total tax loss to the IRS from Baer’s conduct is more than $1.5 million.