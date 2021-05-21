3 takeaways from DC United’s Matchweek 5 doubleheader

Orlando City SC, D.C. United, Orlando Pride, Nani, Chris Mueller, National Women's Soccer League, Exploria Stadium, Óscar Pareja, Cristian Higuita miranda, Mauricio Pereyra. Lions’ captain Nani has found the back of the net three times this season, all of which have come in as many matches for the side, earning him three-consecutive spots on the MLS Team of the Week Bench. Currently with 23 finishes across all competitions for the Lions, Nani is two goals away from tying former Club captain Kaká for second in Club history in goals scored. The Portuguese international’s next finish will tie him with former Orlando City forward Dom Dwyer, who netted 24 goals in over three seasons as a Lion in all competitions.