Free Flights and Hotels Are Easy — Here’s How I Use Credit Card Rewards for Rental Cars
Spend enough years as a travel rewards geek, and you can almost book free flights and hotel stays in your sleep. But especially in 2021, rental cars can be one of the largest expenses that you’ll have to worry about on your next vacation. That’s because during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rental car industry spent 2020 selling off their cars while attempting to avoid bankruptcy. And prices are surging as rental-car services haven’t been able to replace their cars quickly enough to meet the growing post-pandemic demand.www.msn.com