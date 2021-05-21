Free Flights and Hotels Are Easy — Here’s How I Use Credit Card Rewards for Rental Cars

All Is Not Lost, You Can Still Get Free Breakfast At Some Hilton Hotels. News came out a few days ago that Hilton Honors elite members were losing their coveted free breakfast perk of Gold and Diamond status. This is being replaced by a daily credit and is supposed to only go on during the second half of the year. Many people think it will be the new norm and will be extended at the end of the year but we will have to wait and see. I personally like the change and am looking forward to it, but many people are not in agreement with me. Especially business travelers, which is understandable. But not all is lost, you can still get free breakfast at some Hilton Hotels.