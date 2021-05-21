Helloween share new single “Fear of the Fallen”

We’ve all been there, or at least I hope we have… so overcome with emotion at a concert that we’ve been flattened to tears, a veritable uncontrolled waterworks. For one kid, who appears to be around 10 years old, that moment came at a Metallica concert when James Hetfield passed him by and looked him straight in the eye. Standing in the front row with who we’re guessing is his dad, the kid, clearly a massive fan, is draped in a U.K. flag emblazoned with the band’s logo. When Papa Het walks by — presumably at the very beginning of the set, as Ennio Morricone’s “The Ecstasy of Gold” is playing — the kid’s face LIGHTS UP with joy.. and then he just LOSES IT, reduced to a puddle of tears, struggling to keep his composure.