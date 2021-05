PC Sound Music Store in Washington recently held their annual Food for Strings donation drive. During the week of April 24 through May 1, 26 people donated $235, 148 pounds of pet food and 273 pounds of food for individuals in our community. A large portion of the donations, seen here with two employees at PC Sound Music Store, was donated by an individual who wished to remain anonymous. The funds and food gathered by this donation drive were distributed to Eagles Wings Food Pantry in Washington and the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern N.C. in Greenville.