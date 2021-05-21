newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Tulsi Gabbard Demands Chicago Mayor Resign For ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aB8yn_0a76xs1t00

Mary Margaret Olohan

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of “blatant anti-white racism” Friday for only granting one-on-one interviews to “black and brown” reporters.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” Gabbard, a fellow Democrat, said. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.”

“Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white,” Gabbard, who is Samoan, added.

The Chicago mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Lightfoot announced earlier this week that she is “prioritizing media requests from POC reporters” as she commemorates “the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city.”

“This is an imbalance that needs to change,” Lightfoot tweeted. “Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KF2ft_0a76xs1t00

“We must be intentional about doing better,” she continued. “I believed that when running for office. I stand on this belief now. It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF regarding Gabbard’s call for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to condemn Lightfoot’s “blatant anti-white racism.”

Ingram Op-Ed: What The Hell Is The World Coming To?

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

View All 124 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#White Racism#Vice Mayor#President Biden#Demands#Democrat#Samoan#The White House#Dcnf#Blatant Anti White Racism#Calling#President Joe Biden#Mayor Lightfoot#Poc Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard takes a stand against woke liberal racism

Tulsi Gabbard’s time in Congress may have come to an end, but the Hawaii Democrat continues to serve as a valuable liberal voice willing to critique her own side. The former congresswoman’s latest bold stance came on Friday when she called out a prominent elected Democrat whose addiction to identity politics had gone so far as to become openly racist.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Dear Mayor Lightfoot, thank you for acknowledging the elephant in the room

I am an American journalist in deep dark Black skin. And I have borne, over a 36-year journey in American journalism, the weight of “reporting while Black.”. I know well that among some white colleagues the skin I’m in too often ignited their presumption that I was somehow “less than,” not up to snuff, unqualified or unprepared for the job. This was my constant anvil to bear.
Chicago, ILLa Crosse Tribune

Chicago mayor faces dashed hopes of her backers

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot had her work cut out for her when she became mayor of Chicago in 2019, running as a progressive Democrat and outsider who would bring big change to City Hall. Among her early challenges: a troubled police department, deep financial problems, entrenched inequality, a teacher strike and a president who liked to pile on via Twitter.
Chicago, ILnewsnationnow.com

Chicago mayor defends granting interviews to only Black and brown journalists

CHICAGO (WGN) — To mark the second anniversary of her swearing-in, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that she would only grant one-on-one interviews to Black and brown journalists. She defended her decision during her one-on-one with NewsNation affiliate WGN. “I’m thinking in this one day when we are looking...
Chicago, ILkusi.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot won’t do interviews with white journalists

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the only one-on-one interviews she will do to mark two years on the job will be with journalists of color. Tweeting and then sending a letter to members of the City Hall press corps, the Black mayor explained she’s doing so to highlight the lack of diversity in newsrooms.
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

The media must veto Lori Lightfoot's racist interview policy

In response to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing on Tuesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews only to black and brown journalists, media outlets should refuse to interview her until she changes her racist policy. Gregory Pratt, a Latino reporter for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted that he "asked the mayor’s...
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Why Aren't Media Calling Lori Lightfoot a Racist? | Opinion

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot isn't just a disastrous mayor. She's also a virulent racist. So why isn't she being universally and unequivocally called one?. Lightfoot made an announcement about the one-on-one interviews she'll conduct on the second anniversary of her inauguration. In the name of equity, diversity, and inclusion, Lightfoot pulled a bigoted publicity stunt: she will only allow minority reporters to interview her. Instead of being judged on the quality of your coverage, it's your skin color that matters.
Chicago, ILChicago Defender

Black Media Respond to Mayor Lightfoot Letter

Yesterday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, stunned the public with an insightful and thought-provoking stance on Chicago media. She provided exclusive interviews to BlPOC media outlets, beginning on May 18 as she approaches her midterm. In doing so, the Mayor shined a spotlight on Chicago’s press, stating that White males dominate many of the major newsrooms which are absent of Women and People of Color, including at City Hall where there are zero women of color assigned to the City Hall beat.
Chicago, ILThe Day

Chicago mayor objects to 'overwhelming whiteness and maleness' of city media

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot had her work cut out for her when she became mayor of Chicago in 2019, running as a progressive Democrat and outsider who would bring big change to City Hall. Among her early challenges: a troubled police department, deep financial problems, entrenched inequality, a teacher strike and a president who liked to pile on via Twitter.