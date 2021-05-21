Parting words from a first-gen graduate

To all my first-generation graduates: Congrats, we beat the odds. We graduated from the University of Georgia, a feat our parents weren’t able to reach. For some of us, standing inside Sanford Stadium at commencement meant forging a new standard for future generations. It meant looking up at your family in the stands with pride. For others, you did it alone. Every financial aid application, every paid bill and every final exam — you did on your own. And I’m so proud of us all.