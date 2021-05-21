newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Michelle Williams Discusses Living With Undiagnosed Depression in New Book

By Danielle Sinay
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of R&B trio Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams sang, “I’m a survivor.” That she most certainly is is, and like in the song, she’s also the furthest thing from giving up. On Thursday, May 20, the singer appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote her inaugural foray into writing, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours, which details Williams’ experience living with undiagnosed depression despite suffering from symptoms for several decades.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Apps#Child Health#Abc#Good Morning America#Undiagnosed Depression#Major Depressive Episode#Diagnosis#Mental Health Treatment#Co Host Robin Roberts#Symptoms#Mental Healthcare#Book#Adults#R B Trio Destiny#Sheknows#Women#Marginalized People#Song#Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Michelle Zauner Talks New Book With Trevor Noah

Michelle Zauner discussed her bestselling new memoir, Crying in H Mart, with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show Wednesday night. Zauner’s book is about her quest to connect with her Korean heritage through food, following the death of her mother. In a starred review, a Kirkus critic called the memoir a “tender, well-rendered, heart-wrenching account of the way food ties us to those who have passed.”
Celebritieswclk.com

May 25: Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams On Money Making Conversations With Rushion McDonald

Join Rushion McDonald for Money Making Conversations on WCLK Tuesday at 6pm. This week Rushion will feature Michelle Williams, one third of the iconic group Destiny's Child. She'll be discussing her new memoir Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life--And Can Save Yours. Rushion McDonald speaks with celebrities, CEOs and industry leaders about the secrets to their success, each Tuesday at 6pm exclusively on Jazz 91.9 WCLK.
Mental Healthblackchronicle.com

Michelle Williams Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams is opening up about her own mental health journey after being diagnosed with depression. Speaking with Good Morning America on Thursday (May 20) the 41-year-old singer talked about her new book Checking In and how she endured living with depression until she received an official diagnosis of depression in her 30s.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

6 Truths About Dissociative Identity Disorder, From AnnaLynne McCord's Public Diagnosis

When 90210 actress and activist AnnaLynne McCord said she wanted to film her session with me discussing her dissociative identity disorder (DID) diagnosis, I was thrilled. DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is one of the most complex and misunderstood psychiatric conditions. People with the disorder experience tremendous amounts of shame and often suffer in silence for years before getting a diagnosis.
Books & LiteratureGreenwichTime

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner Talks New Book on 'Daily Show'

Michelle Zauner, a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, appeared on The Daily Show on Wednesday to discuss her new memoir, Crying in H Mart. The book, which quickly shot up the New York Times bestseller list upon its release last month, examines Zauner’s relationship to the Korean-American cooking she grew up with in the wake of her mother’s death.
TV ShowsPosted by
SheKnows

These Movies & TV Shows Give An Honest Look at the Reality of Living With Clinical Depression

Living with clinical depression is often terribly isolating — not just because of the symptoms of depression themselves, but because of all the misinformation out there on what depression looks like and how to treat it. From colloquial use of “depressed” to mean “having a bad day” to off-handed comments about how mental health problems can be cured with vigorous exercise, eating right, or simply trying hard enough to feel better, people with depression are surrounded by reminders that those who don’t share their struggle have little to no idea what it really feels like. What that means — especially for women, and even more especially for women of color — is that people are more likely to get their symptoms dismissed, be misunderstood as hostile or inept by colleagues, friends, and family, and feel that voice of depression that tells you no one understands you get even louder.
MusicFlorida Star

Regina Taylor Discusses Her Black Album Mixtape and Playing Michelle Obama’s Mother

Regina Taylor is a Golden Globe Award-winning actress, director, and playwright. In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Defender, the two-time NAACP Image Award winner discussed her upcoming projects “The Black Album Mixtape” and playing Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, in Showtime’s forthcoming anthology, “First Lady.”. AB: You have a...