Michelle Williams Discusses Living With Undiagnosed Depression in New Book
As a member of R&B trio Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams sang, “I’m a survivor.” That she most certainly is is, and like in the song, she’s also the furthest thing from giving up. On Thursday, May 20, the singer appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote her inaugural foray into writing, Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours, which details Williams’ experience living with undiagnosed depression despite suffering from symptoms for several decades.www.msn.com