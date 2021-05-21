newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham FC: Week 2 Preview

By John Carollo III
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s important for any athlete to have a poor memory, especially after a bad loss. The Chicago Red Stars return home to SeatGeek Stadium to try again at starting the 2021 NWSL season. Waiting for them will be Gotham FC, the new and improved version of Sky Blue FC. After a loss that made everyone wonder if the rest of the league had caught up to them, it’s up to the Red Stars to prove that they are still just as capable as they’ve always been.

mlsmultiplex.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Cudjoe
Person
Kealia Watt
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Arin Wright
Person
Estelle Johnson
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Sarah Gorden
Person
Kailen Sheridan
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Julie Ertz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#Us Soccer Federation#He Got Game#Home Game#The League#End Game#Mri#The Us Soccer Federation#Sky Blue Fc#The Chicago Red Stars#Paramount#Mallory Pugh Gotham Fc#The Game#Portland#Everything Ertz#Seatgeek Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Sunday, May 16: Thorns 5, Red Stars 0

Portland scores four in the first half hour to roll past Chicago in its NWSL regular-season opener at Providence Park.Goals: Own goal. A cross/shot from Sophia Smith deflects in off of Tierna Davidson (fourth minute, 1-0 Thorns). Christine Sinclair penalty kick converted after Meghan Klingenberg was fouled (13th minute, 2-0 Thorns). Smith finishes a counter-attack chance after Morgan Weaver runs down an Adrianna Franch punt and one-touches the ball to send Smith in on goal. the play started with a Franch save and punt to send Morgan behind the defense (16th minute, 3-0 Thorns). Smith on the counter again after...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals will have their third match at the Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The White Sox won two meetings against the Royals so far and their last match earned them a score of 9-1. Nick Madrigal and Tim Anderson scored each in the 1st inning. The winning point was made by Jose Abreu in the 9th inning of the match. Chicago made 9 runs, 12 hits, and 9 RBIs in the game. The team ranks 1st in the AL Central Division at 18-13.
MLStonyspicks.com

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Toronto FC (0-2-1) have made a poor start in the 2021 MLS season, having not yet recorded a single win. In their last match they were hosted by the New York Red Bulls, where they eventually lost by 2-0. The Red Bulls were much better in both halves, scoring a goal in each, while allowing Toronto to take just a single shot on target. Prior to that, Toronto FC had lost both matches against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals and were eliminated from the competition. Toronto have played a total of 7 matches in all competitions so far in the season, winning just 1 (1 win, 4 losses, 2 draws). They conceded 2 or more goals in all 3 MLS matches so far, and have not kept a single clean sheet.
MLSchatsports.com

History: DC United vs Chicago Fire 2021 MLS Game 5 Preview

Look at how far we’ve fallen from October 25, 1998. 23 years ago, this game would have been a game among titans worthy of broadcast on national network television. This is a game whose past is filled with historic names in American Soccer: Nowak, Podbrozny, Moreno, and Etcheverry (just to name 4) are all names synonymous with pro soccer in the 90s and are entrenched in the American soccer consciousness. Early on, not a game between these two teams went without some sort of fanfare from the national soccer media. This was a match full of importance and meaning.
MLStonyspicks.com

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Minnesota United (1-4-0) were the only team to have lost all 4 of their matches in the new season, but that changed when they hosted Vancouver on Wednesday. After a very careful, and goal-less first half between the two sides, Abila (who came on at the 65th minute) scored at the 72nd minute (assisted by Lod) for the final 1-0 win. Not only was that their first win of the season, but it was also their first clean sheet after conceding 10 goals in their previous four matches. Minnesota United are still sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference though, having scored just 4 goals so far. They were much better last season, especially at home (5 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws), scoring 19 goals and conceding just 9 in the process. 7 of their 9 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of 3.1 goals per match.
NHLCovers.com

Stars vs Blackhawks Picks: Fireworks in Chicago

There are only two games on the NHL betting board this Sunday as the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks wrap up their regular season with back-to-back contests at the United Center. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs and it will be just pride on the line tonight. So...
Soccerskornorth.com

Match Preview Show – MNUFC vs. FC Dallas (w/ Steve Davis)

Callum Williams and Kyndra de St. Aubin are joined my FC Dallas Color Analyst Steve Davis following a home win for Minnesota United at Allianz Field to preview this weekend’s matchup against FC Dallas. The Match Preview Show is presented by Great Clips.
Harrison, NJchatsports.com

Dash open regular season at NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday

The Houston Dash will look for their first victory of the 2021 NWSL regular reason campaign against NJ/NY Gotham FC tomorrow night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Fans and media can follow the action on Paramount + and Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. CDT. This match marks...
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

Around The NWSL: Ovechkin Buys In, Gotham FC Sells Out

Alex Ovechkin, latest in the steady stream of high-profile team investors in the National Women’s Soccer League, is no stranger to women’s sports. “I started from my family,” Ovechkin told reporters during a virtual media availability. “My mother won Olympic gold medals, world championships, and I’ve been involved in women’s sports since I was a little kid.”
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Sunday 5/9, 1:20 CT

IT’S BEEN A WHILE: The Cubs go for a homestand sweep this afternoon. The last time a Cubs team swept an entire homestand of six games or longer was August 6-13, 2015, when they did it in a seven-game homestand, a four-game sweep of the Giants followed by a three-game sweep of the Brewers.
MLStonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Galaxy (3-1-0) met a really bad loss on the road against Seattle last week but managed to return to winning ways in a crucial match. They hosted city rivals Los Angeles FC and managed to beat them by 2-1, in a match where Chicharito scored again. He now has 6 goals and 1 assist after 4 matches. Rossi pulled even for LAFC at the 62nd minute, but dos Santos scored the winning goal for the Galaxy at the 79th minute, assisted by Chicharito. The Galaxy are depending on Chicharito scoring (or creating) goals, and he has delivered so far. But one problem seems to be the defense, as the Galaxy have not kept a single clean sheet so far, conceding 8 goals already, but also scoring 8 in return. The Galaxy are sitting at the 3rd spot of the Western Conference with 9 points, 4 points behind Seattle. Last season the Galaxy had the 3rd worst home record in the Western Conference with 4 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, scoring 16 goals and conceding 23 in the process. There was an average of 3.3 goals per home match, with 7 of their 12 home matches going Over the total.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers vs. Cubs Preview: Detroit welcomes Chicago to Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers have inexplicably won four games in a row after a three-week exercise of ultimate futility, taking a game from the Minnesota Twins before sweeping its home series with the Kansas City Royals this week. Now, the team gets back to interleague play as it hosts the Chicago Cubs this weekend for a three-game series between a pair of teams who rarely meet up on the diamond.
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United 2 vs. OKC Energy FC

ATL UTD 2 (1-1-0, 3 points) vs. OKC Energy FC (0-2-1, 1 point) Talent: Joe Malfa (play-by-play) and Lloyd Sam (analyst). ATL UTD 2 picked up its first win of the season when it defeated OKC Energy FC 1-0 on Saturday, May 1.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Thorns trounce Chicago Red Stars 5-0 season opener

Portland Thorns FC dominated the Chicago Red Stars 5-0 in their regular-season opener. Meghan Klingenberg made her 100th career NWSL appearance and the Thorns celebrated by scoring early and often. Sophia Smith got it started. She picked the ball off of a defender and curled the ball toward the back...
Portland, ORtimbers.com

Matchday Music | Thorns FC playlist for May 16 vs. Chicago Red Stars

Portland Thorns FC begin the 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season on Sunday when the Chicago Red Stars visit Providence Park. The game comes eight days after the Thorns opened the season with silverware, claiming this year's Challenge Cup after a penalty-kick-shootout victory of NJ/NY Gotham FC. To help...
MLSfox10phoenix.com

MLS on FOX Preview with John Strong: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United FC

LOS ANGELES - It’s a matchup of two of the biggest teams in MLS Sunday afternoon (4:30pm ET) on FOX, as the Seattle Sounders play host to Atlanta United. Seattle have really made themselves into the Kings of American Soccer: they’ve played in four of the last five MLS Cups, winning two titles, and this year they’re off to the best start in club history, atop the league standings after a month of play. Star forward Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in the season’s first six games—second best in MLS—and already there are multiple Sounders putting together career-best performances. On top of that, they’ve made themselves practically unbeatable in Seattle since their expansion year of 2009.
NBABullets Forever

Mystics vs. Sky preview: Washington faces Chicago in season opener

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C. Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Myisha Hines-Allen (Overseas, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out for season) Sky: Ruthy Hebard and Shyla Heal (coronavirus protocol) Pregame notes. The Washington Mystics are facing the Chicago Sky in their regular-season opener. The Mystics will be without...