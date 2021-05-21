Chicago Red Stars vs Gotham FC: Week 2 Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Galaxy (3-1-0) met a really bad loss on the road against Seattle last week but managed to return to winning ways in a crucial match. They hosted city rivals Los Angeles FC and managed to beat them by 2-1, in a match where Chicharito scored again. He now has 6 goals and 1 assist after 4 matches. Rossi pulled even for LAFC at the 62nd minute, but dos Santos scored the winning goal for the Galaxy at the 79th minute, assisted by Chicharito. The Galaxy are depending on Chicharito scoring (or creating) goals, and he has delivered so far. But one problem seems to be the defense, as the Galaxy have not kept a single clean sheet so far, conceding 8 goals already, but also scoring 8 in return. The Galaxy are sitting at the 3rd spot of the Western Conference with 9 points, 4 points behind Seattle. Last season the Galaxy had the 3rd worst home record in the Western Conference with 4 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, scoring 16 goals and conceding 23 in the process. There was an average of 3.3 goals per home match, with 7 of their 12 home matches going Over the total.