newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Giving Voting Machines To Auditors Raises ‘Grave’ Security Concerns, Arizona Secretary Of State Says

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bKfq_0a76xWo100

Andrew Trunsky

Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs urged her state’s largest county to replace all voting machines that were handed to the private contractor for an audit of the 2020 election, warning that “grave concerns” over their “security and integrity” render them unusable.

Hobb, Arizona’s top elections officer, noted her concerns in a letter to Maricopa County election officials Thursday. Cyber Ninja, the firm in question, obtained some of the county’s voting machines after state Senate Republicans issued a subpoena ordering officials to turn them over.

Cyber Ninja’s chief executive has echoed the same baseless claims of a stolen election made by former President Donald Trump, and even said that the audit was searching for bamboo fibers in order to find fake ballots from Asia, despite the fact that none exist.

The audit has been slammed by Arizona election officials in both parties, and has been cited as a potential violation of election law by the Department of Justice.

“I understand Cyber Ninjas has begun returning the election equipment to the County,” Hobbs wrote. “I have grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines, given that the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas’ control.”

“My Office consulted with election technology and security experts … regarding the appropriate next steps, and each unanimously advised that once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in future elections,” it added. “Decommissioning and replacing those devices is the safest option as no methods exist to adequately ensure those machines are safe to use in future elections. As such, my Office is urging the County not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections.”

This week the firm retracted a statement it had made suggesting that its entire election database had been destroyed, though this destruction never took place.

Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, which is majority Republican, slammed the audit and its lead sponsor, GOP state Senate President Karen Fann, in a letter Monday, calling the claim and Fann’s echoing of it “false, defamatory and beneath the dignity of the Senate.”

Trump has repeatedly praised the audit, claiming that it will prove his allegations that the election was stolen.

The audit will not have the possibility to actually change the results of the state, which President Joe Biden narrowly won, regardless of what it finds.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#State Auditors#Security Concerns#State Secretary#State Law#Democratic#The Department Of Justice#Gop#Grave Concerns#State Senate Republicans#Election Law#Fake Ballots#Officer#Licensing Opportunities#President Joe Biden#Stolen#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Arizona StateArkansas Online

Questions raised about audit of Arizona vote

In early March, a Boston-based vote-counting firm called Clear Ballot Group sent a bid to Arizona's state Senate to audit the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County. The firm has conducted more than 200 such audits over 13 years in business. "Our level of comparison data is unmatched," Keir...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County should replace voting equipment because GOP-backed recount compromised its security

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), the state’s chief elections officer, advised Maricopa County Thursday that it should replace all voting machines that were turned over to a private contractor for an audit of the 2020 presidential election, citing “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity” of the machines that make them unusable for future elections.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Needs New Voting Machines After MAGA Auditors Got Their Hands on Them, Says Official

So far, the shambolic Republican-led audit of Arizona’s presidential election results has achieved precisely nothing—except, perhaps, making hundreds of the state’s voting machines completely unusable. Arizona’s secretary of state wrote to Maricopa County officials Thursday to tell them that the 385 voting machines and nine vote tabulators that have been examined during the review should be replaced. According to The New York Times, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote that “the lack of physical security and transparency means we cannot be certain who accessed the voting equipment and what might have been done to them.” Hobbs added that she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines” following the partisan review. If the machines have to be scrapped, it could result in a hefty bill for the Republican-controlled state senate, which agreed to compensate the county for any financial losses resulting from their pro-Trump audit.
Arizona Statesportsgrindentertainment.com

Arizona recount auditors have found the files of voting data Trump claimed were destroyed as part of a plot to deprive him of victory

Arizona election auditors said Tuesday they’d found files that were initially thought to be missing. Trump had seized on claims of missing voter data to push his election fraud “Big Lie.”. The GOP-commissioned Arizona recount has been heavily mocked and criticized. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Auditors conducting...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Abuse of power by Biden's Justice Department: Let Arizona conduct its own election audit

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is being run by ideologues with a history of partisan enforcement of civil rights laws. The latest offender is Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pam Karlan. You may remember Karlan from former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. She made headlines when, during her testimony, she made a tasteless joke about the president’s youngest son.