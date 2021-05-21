Catalina Island Museum presents Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland Watch Parties

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleExperience the popular Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland presentation under the stars during the Catalinaland Watch Party presented by Catalina Island Museum. Catalina Island enthusiasts have two chances to experience the island’s classic landmarks, legends and lore in person with watch parties on Saturday, May 29 and Friday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ackerman Family Amphitheater. Catalinaland originally debuted virtually on April 10.

