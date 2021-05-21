Catalina Island Museum presents Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland Watch Parties

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a Lunch and Learn that examines the experiences of women in the Holocaust through poetry. Jane Saginaw, PhD candidate at the University of Texas Dallas will share her original poems and speak about the courageous women who inspired them. These deeply moving poems explore the powerful mechanisms of resistance women developed as they fought to survive starvation, fatigue, and the brutalities of the Holocaust.