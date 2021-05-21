Best noise-canceling earbuds

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNoise-canceling earbuds are perfect for people who listen to music or watch shows on the go. Earbuds offer excellent sound quality, and they’re also great for making and receiving calls in private. Turning on active noise cancellation (ANC) allows the user to relax by drowning out the background noise of their surroundings.

ElectronicsEsquire

Amazon Just Secretly Took Over $50 Off The Noise-Cancelling AirPods Pro

Whether you're burning the midnight oil at home or squeezing in a sweat sesh in between Zoom calls, one thing's for sure: a quality pair of headphones can be the saving grace of your home life—especially if you're living with roommates. Chances are that after using the same pair for so long, they're getting a bit grimy. Maybe only one ear works at this point, or you simply want to upgrade because you just feel like it.
Video Gamesathriftymom.com

Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling Mic

50MM DRIVER DELIVERS SURROUND SOUND. Whether you’re immersed in God of War or want to hear your enemies motion in Fortnite, PUBG or CS:GO, wearing a professional gaming headset does matters. With a 50mm driver, RUNMUS PS4 headset offers an incredibly surround sound for both games and music. ERGONOMIC DESIGN...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

The 4 Best True Wireless Earbuds Under $50 in 2021

True wireless earbuds are fantastic gadgets to have on hand—in the world of audio, their portability and convenience can’t be beaten. But while the big-name brands have some big price tags attached, there are plenty of companies out there making more budget-friendly options. So, let’s see what you can get in 2021 for under $50.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Nothing’s ‘Ear 1’ wireless earbuds release this June

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has shared a short blog post detailing why ‘Nothing’ choose to release wireless earbuds as its first product. The ‘Ear 1’ earbuds are a simply named product and likely a good place for the company to start since it can sell wireless earbuds for a relatively affordable price. This is the opposite approach that Essential took when it tried to accomplish a similar goal with the launch of the Essential Phone.
ElectronicsPhandroid

The Wyze Buds Pro bring Active Noise Cancellation and Alexa for just $60

When you think of Wyze, you probably imagine smart home accessories like security cameras, light bulbs, and maybe a smart scale. But the company is spreading its wings and entering new accessory markets. The latest offering from Wyze is the Wyze Buds Pro, which includes Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dB, along with wind noise reduction.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Apple AirTag review: Can these trackers finally stop us from losing our keys?

Rumours of an Apple item tracker have been circling the internet for years. In fact, we’ve been expecting the Tile-like device since 2019, when developers first uncovered code hinting that such an item was in development.Each time there was an Apple event, we waited in hopeful anticipation of an announcement, only to deflate when product after product went by without a mention of the elusive AirTag. And then it happened. On 20 April 2021, Apple finally announced the AirTag at its Spring Loaded event, along with a new iMac, iPad pro, Apple TV 4K and a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12...
ElectronicsEngadget

These Klipsch wireless earbuds are on sale for $120

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When it comes to wireless earbuds, consumers are truly spoiled for choice. There are countless options available, but if you’re looking for great sound quality you can’t go wrong with a dedicated audio company like Klipsch. You don’t have to shell out a substantial amount for high-fidelity enjoyment either; this has been fully restored and is on sale for just $120, a 19 percent discount.
ElectronicsGizmodo

Sennheiser’s New $1,300 Earbuds Are the Best I’ve Ever Tried

It seems like every month companies announce new wireless earbud options that offer improved battery life, better sound, and noise cancellation upgrades that help block out more of the world around you. In just a few short years, Bluetooth earbuds have gone from being bulky and not completely wireless to completely wire-free and small enough to almost disappear in your ears. But every pair of wireless earbuds has one shortcoming: Bluetooth, a wireless protocol that was never really designed for high-quality audio streaming.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Wyze Buds Pro wireless earphones feature 40 dB active noise cancellation and 6 microphones

Work or chill in a noisy environment when you wear the Wyze Buds Pro wireless earphones. They feature 40 dB active noise cancellation, so you can focus on the task at hand and eliminate any external distractions, no matter where you are. Or wear these wireless earphones for outdoor running. With Wind Noise Reduction, you can hear every lyric and feel every beat of a song to keep you pushing forward. Plus, Transparency Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings when you need to hear traffic. Additionally, the Wyze Buds Pro earphones are great for taking work calls or talking with friends while you’re walking. Designed with 3 microphones in each bud, they elevate your voice and cut the noise so your message is loud and clear. Finally, they provide an 18-hour battery life, and the case is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers for convenience.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Our best look yet at Sony's next flagship true wireless earbuds

Sony's personal audio products have set a very high bar in recent years, with the over-ear WH-1000XM4 being rightly labeled as the best around (read our review to see why we love them so much). When they came out in 2019, the true wireless WF-1000XM3 were also fantastic, but the true wireless earbud space is far more competitive so it's about time Sony updated them. The upcoming successor has now been leaked in great detail.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Sony Bluetooth noise cancellation over-ear headphones for $98

Right now at Amazon, you can purchase Sony Bluetooth noise cancellation wireless over-ear headphones for $98. This matches the price at Best Buy, and is a savings of $101.99. The noise-canceling function in these headphones automatically senses your environment and adjust with dual noise sensor technology. You can stream music with Bluetooth technology, and the headphones will last up to 35 hours on one charge! They are also adjustable and very comfortable.
Computersandroidpolice.com

Chromebooks will soon play nice with noise canceling microphones

Google is working hard to improve Chrome OS with features that make the system simpler to use, with things like better media controls and easier copy and pasting planned for the near future. But the company also wants to make Chromebooks better at things you might not notice right away, especially when you work from home. One of these upcoming improvements is microphone noise cancellation, which could enhance the audio quality of your video conferences drastically — if you have compatible hardware, that is.